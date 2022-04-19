Zybowski earns another top 10 finish at Boston Marathon

BOSTON, April 18, 2022 — Several runners from the area completed Monday’s Boston Marathon, according to results released by the Boston Athletic Association.
Avon’s Krys Zybowski finished sixth in the handcycle division with a time of 1:27.38. It was his third top 10 finish at the marathon. He was third in 2017 and fifth in 2021 with a time of 1:23.32.
Farmington’s Karol Szoch was the top runner from the area. Szoch, 29, finished the race with a time of 2:47.38. The top runner from Canton was 23-year-old Cameron Neeley. The 2016 graduate of Canton High finished with a time of 2:57.58.
The first woman from the area was Simsbury’s Justine Medic, 36, who finished with a time of 3:11.40.
|Name
|Age
|Time
|Other
|Krys Zybowski, Avon
|46
|1:27.38
|6th handcycle division
|Karol Szoch, Farmington
|29
|2:47.38
|Cameron Neeley, Canton
|23
|2:57.58
|Doug Hackenyos, Canton
|34
|3:01.02
|Brian Scully, Simsbury
|36
|3:05.04
|Justine Medic, Simsbury
|36
|3:11.40
|Dickson Suit, Avon
|55
|3:17.35
|Justin Schuster, Simsbury
|21
|3:20:13
|Phil Roucoulet. Simsbury
|49
|3:31.06
|Sean Meehan, Canton
|42
|3:32.24
|Rebecca Evans, Burlington
|41
|3:38.45
|Laura Arena, Farmington
|55
|3:45.51
|John Harrison, Burlington
|65
|3:47.01
|Jason Kasprzak, Simsbury
|46
|3:48.34
|Daniel Isakson, Avon
|60
|3:49.12
|Carolyn Boucher, Simsbury
|31
|4:09.26
|Becky Salerni, Avon
|53
|4:26.35
|Elizabeth Dreier, Simsbury
|36
|4:33.17
|David Poppel, Burlington
|57
|4:59.27