Zybowski earns another top 10 finish at Boston Marathon

BOSTON, April 18, 2022 — Several runners from the area completed Monday’s Boston Marathon, according to results released by the Boston Athletic Association.

Avon’s Krys Zybowski finished sixth in the handcycle division with a time of 1:27.38. It was his third top 10 finish at the marathon. He was third in 2017 and fifth in 2021 with a time of 1:23.32.

Farmington’s Karol Szoch was the top runner from the area. Szoch, 29, finished the race with a time of 2:47.38. The top runner from Canton was 23-year-old Cameron Neeley. The 2016 graduate of Canton High finished with a time of 2:57.58.

The first woman from the area was Simsbury’s Justine Medic, 36, who finished with a time of 3:11.40.