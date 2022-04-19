Connect with us

Zybowski earns another top 10 finish at Boston Marathon

BOSTON, April 18, 2022 — Several runners from the area completed Monday’s Boston Marathon, according to results released by the Boston Athletic Association.

Avon’s Krys Zybowski finished sixth in the handcycle division with a time of 1:27.38. It was his third top 10 finish at the marathon. He was third in 2017 and fifth in 2021 with a time of 1:23.32.

Farmington’s Karol Szoch was the top runner from the area. Szoch, 29, finished the race with a time of 2:47.38. The top runner from Canton was 23-year-old Cameron Neeley. The 2016 graduate of Canton High finished with a time of 2:57.58.

The first woman from the area was Simsbury’s Justine Medic, 36, who finished with a time of 3:11.40.

Name Age Time Other
Krys Zybowski, Avon 46 1:27.38 6th handcycle division
Karol Szoch, Farmington 29 2:47.38
Cameron Neeley, Canton 23 2:57.58
Doug Hackenyos, Canton 34 3:01.02
Brian Scully, Simsbury 36 3:05.04
Justine Medic, Simsbury 36 3:11.40
Dickson Suit, Avon 55 3:17.35
Justin Schuster, Simsbury 21 3:20:13
Phil Roucoulet. Simsbury 49 3:31.06
Sean Meehan, Canton 42 3:32.24
Rebecca Evans, Burlington 41 3:38.45
Laura Arena, Farmington 55 3:45.51
John Harrison, Burlington 65 3:47.01
Jason Kasprzak, Simsbury 46 3:48.34
Daniel Isakson, Avon 60 3:49.12
Carolyn Boucher, Simsbury 31 4:09.26
Becky Salerni, Avon 53 4:26.35
Elizabeth Dreier, Simsbury 36 4:33.17
David Poppel, Burlington 57 4:59.27

 

