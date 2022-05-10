Martin to run at Penn State

Avon High senior Jack Martin, who has won six individual state championships in his career, has verbally committed to attend Penn State in the fall. He announced it recently on his Instagram account.

Martin won three Class MM state titles last spring in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. He won the Class MM and State Open title in the 1,600 meters in February 2020. A few weeks later in March 2020, Martin won the New England championship in the mile before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school athletics for a year.

The pandemic wiped out the 2020 spring season and during the fall 2020 season, there were no state championship tournaments of any kind. The 2021 indoor track season was cancelled, too.

In October 2019, he won the Class MM championship in cross country as a sophomore.

This past fall, Martin helped the Falcons win their first-ever state championship in cross country, taking second in Class MM and finishing fifth at the State Open. Last spring, he helped Avon finish third in Class MM in outdoor track, their best finish in a state tournament event since winning a Class S title in 1994.