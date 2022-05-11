Schuman helps Canton win sixth match; Mills girls down Suffield

COVENTRY, May 10, 2022 – Canton’s Matt Schuman was medalist with a 37 as the Canton High boys golf team slipped past Coventry, 173-175 in a North Central Connecticut Conference match at Skungamaug River Country Club on Tuesday. The Warriors improve to 6-1 on the season.

GIRLS GOLF

Lewis Mills 198, Suffield 264

HARWINTON, May 9, 2022 – The Lewis Mills girls golf team improved to 4-4 with a 198-264 win over Suffield at Fairview Farms on Monday. Kaitlyn Bell of Lewis Mills was the medalist with a round of 48. Kiana Bolleyer, Dana Rubbo, and senior Sophia Gutowski each shot a 50 for the Spartans.