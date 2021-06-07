Lewis Mills falls one stroke shy of winning a state title; Avon takes sixth in Div. II

St. Joseph’s Colin Firda shot a 77 to help the St. Joseph-Trumbull boys golf team win their first-ever state championship with a one stroke victory over Lewis Mills at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain in the searing heat and humidity on Monday.

The Cadets shot a 329 while Mills shot a 330 to finish second in the CIAC’s Division III tournament for the third time. Mills was second in 2011 and 2007. It was the Spartans’ best finish since they won the Division III title by one stroke over Weston in 2012.

Mills went 1-12 this season in dual meets competing in the tough CCC West with Avon, Farmington, Simsbury and Glastonbury to contend with on a daily basis. But the Spartans were confident they could contend for a championship.

Charlie Joiner led the Spartans with an 80 while Andrew Bonini shot an 81. Kyle Goulet had an 83 while Eli Pelletier scored an 86.

Avon boys sixth in Division II

Hand High in Madison had four golfers shoot under 80 to win the CIAC Division II boys championship meet Monday in steamy conditions at Timberlin Golf Course in Berln. Temperatures were in the 90s with high humidity to challenge the golfers.

Hand’s Matthew Doyle was medalist with a five-under-par 67 with teammate Matt Gagliardi shooting a four-over-par 76 and Conner Quinn and Reece Scott shooting 78s. The Tigers finished with a team total of 299 to beat Pomperaug with a 308.

Avon (16-1) was sixth with a total of 321. Cole Hahn led the Falcons with an even-par 72 and two birdies at Timberlin. Colin Barrett shot a 79 while Blake Barrett shot an 81.

It’s the first time that the Falcons finished out of the top five in nine years since finishing 13th in 2012.

Pelchar is eighth in Division II girls

For the first time, there are two CIAC tournaments for girls. The first Division II championship was held Monday at Farmington Woods Golf Course with Woodstock Academy winning their first-ever state championship in girls golf with a four-stroke win over Berlin.

Lewis Mills’ Brianna Pelchar finished in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish. She shot a 91 to lead the Spartans, who finished 12th in the field of 14 teams.

Avon’s Kristina Perez led the Falcons, who finished 13th. The Falcons were making their first CIAC tournament appearance since 2014.

CIAC Division II boys golf

At Berlin (Timberlin)

Top 10 team results — 1. Daniel Hand, 299, 2. Pomperaug, 308, 3. Notre Dame-West Haven, 310, Berlin and Farmington 316, 6. Avon 321, 7. East Lyme 322, 8. RHAM 329, 9. Wilton 333, 10. E.O. Smith 340

Top 5 individual results: 1. Matthew Doyle, Daniel Hand, 67 on the par 72 at Timberlin Golf Course (par 72); 2 (tie) Alex Elia, Wilton, 71, Jonathan Bushka, Notre Dame-West Haven, 71; 4. Cole Hahn, Avon, 72; 5. Logan Rolfe, East Lyme and John Guerrera, Farmington 74

Team results

Avon (321): Cole Hahn 72, Colin Barrett 79, Blake Barrett 81, Jack Sherbacow 89, Andrew Abbott 91

CIAC Division III boys golf

At New Britain (Stanley GC)

Top 10 team results — 1. St. Joseph, 329, 2. Lewis Mills, 330, 3. Tolland, 333; 4. Killingly 335, 5. East Catholic 338, 6. Ellington 345, 7. Waterford 349, 8. Cromwell 362, 9. Jonathan Law 364, 10. Suffield 365

Top 5 individual results: Danny Torres, Waterford and Jack Wise, Cromwell, 74 at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain (par 71); 3. Sean Dowd, Granby, Max Baldwin, Tolland and Brad Sawka, Ellington, 75

Team results

St. Joseph (329): Colin Firda 77, Andrew Flynn 81, Robbie Sluga 82, Luke Fortin 89

Lewis Mills (330): Charlie Joiner 80, Andrew Bonini 81, Kyle Goulet 83, Eli Pelletier 86, Aiden Carraro 91

CIAC Division II girls golf

At Farmington (Farmington Woods GC)

Top 10 team results — 1. Woodstock Academy, 369, 2. Berlin, 373, 3. St. Paul, 390, 4. Newington 401, 5. Immaculate 414; 6. Northwest Catholic 420, 7. Masuk 430, 8. St. Joseph 432, 9. East Catholic 436, 10. Lauralton Hall 440

Also: 12. Lewis Mills 451; 13. Avon 458

Top 5 individual results: 1. Mia Dang, Woodstock Academy, 80; 2. Libby Dunn, Berlin, 84; 3. Aoife Devaney, Kennedy, 85; 4. Olivia Dahn, St. Paul, 86; 5. Glorianne Pinote – Newington and Laniah Moffett – Sacred Heart 87

Team results

Avon (458): Kristina Perez 111, Mya Hall 112, Riley Seaburg 116, Kendall Neamtz 119, Katherine Droppo 122

Lewis Mills (451): Brianna Pelchar 91, Dana Rubbo 118, Sophia Gutowski 119, Kaitlyn Bell 123