Schuman leads Canton golfers to eighth win

Canton High golfer Matt Schuman was medalist for the second consecutive day as the Warriors beat East Granby, 175-217 at Blue Fox Golf Course in Avon on Wednesday. Shuman shot a 41 to lead the Warriors, now 8-1 on the season.

Hall’s Annie DeSanto earned medalist honors with a 35 at Rockledge Golf Course in West Hartford as Hall beat Avon in girls golf action, 183-210. With the loss, the Falcons dropped to 6-4 overall and 5-4 in the CCC

In Newington, Glorianne Pinot shot a six-over-par 42 to lead the host Nor’easters to a 204-214 win over the visiting Lewis Mills golf team at Indian Hills. Kaitlyn Bell shot a 48 to lead the Spartans (4-5) while Dana Rubb had a 52.