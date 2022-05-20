Sun stop Indiana for third straight win

UNCASVILLE, May 20, 2022 – Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Connecticut Sun to their third straight win with a 94-85 win over Indiana Fever in WNBA action at the Mohegan Sun Arena before 4,428 fans.

The Sun (3-1) won their third straight game after dropping their season opener to the New York Liberty. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (2-5) with a game-high 23 points and five assists.

As usual, Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas made things happen with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Dewanna Bonner scored 18 points and was a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range. The Sun drained a season-high 11 three-point shots in the win.

Connecticut faces Indiana in the second game of this home-and-home series on Sunday when they face the Fever at 2 p.m. on ESPN3.

Connecticut 94, Indiana 85

At Uncasville

Indiana (85) Engsler 4-0-8, Egbo 2-0-4, Robinson 5-0-10, Mitchell 9-3-23, Vivians 6-2-15, , Smith 2-3-9, Coates 1-0-2, Mitcheill 1-2-4, Handerson 3-1-7, Hull 1-0-3.

Connecticut (94) Bonner 6-2-18, A. Thomas 5-7-17, J. Jones 7-3-19, J. Thomas 2-0-6, Williams 1-0-2, Holmes 0-0-0, B. Jones 3-5-11, Niedeman 3-2-10, Carrington 4-2-11. Totals 31-21-94

Indiana (2-5) 19 16 16 34 — 85

Connecticut (3-1) 16 21 26 31 — 94

Three-point goals: Connecticut – Bonner 4, J. Jones 2, J. Thomas 2, Hiedman 2, Carrington; Indiana – Mitchell 2, Vivians, Smith 2, Hull