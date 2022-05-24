Sun’s Jasmine Thomas out for season with ACL tear

UNCASVILLE, May 24, 2022 – The Connecticut Sun announced Tuesday that point guard Jasmine Thomas will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee.

The Sun captain and defensive specialist got hurt with 2:10 left on the clock in the first quarter of Sunday’s 92-70 win over the Indiana Fever. Thomas had three points, three assists, and a rebound, before being helped off the court. The Sun has announced that Thomas will have reconstructive surgery on her knee, but no timetable for the surgery or rehabilitation has been given.

“Of course, I’m sad that I won’t be able to continue playing on the court with this special team,” Thomas lamented. “Everyone has been supportive and uplifting, and I’m just preparing mentally and emotionally to attack my recovery. I will continue to be a vocal leader and support my team from the sidelines. They’re incredible and I’m excited about what they’re going to achieve.”

Connecticut (4-1) has won four straight games to begin the 2022 campaign that began with such promise with a full roster that included Jonquel Jones, the 2022 MVP that sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and Alyssa Thomas, the long-time All-Star that missed much of the 2021 season with a knee injury of her own.

The 5-9 guard from Fairfax, Va., has averaged 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 26.0 minutes throughout her career.

A player known for her durability, Thomas has played in 358 games, only missing seven games due to overseas responsibilities, rest and a family commitment during her 12-year professional career in the WNBA.

Having played in 222 games for the Sun, Thomas is fifth in Connecticut Sun all-time franchise history and first amongst active players. Her reliability has been a hallmark of her playing career and will continue to be, as she helps coach and support her teammates on the sideline.

“Saddened and disappointed for Jas,” said Curt Miller, the Sun’s head coach and general manager. “She has been the epitome of an iron woman throughout her career. We will support her throughout her recovery and continue to lean on her leadership lens from the sideline. We look forward to having her back on the court in the future.”