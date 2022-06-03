Avon blanks Fitch to earn berth into Class L semifinals

AVON, June 3, 2022 – It has been a long time since the Avon High softball played in a CIAC tournament semifinal contest – 46 years.

The No. 6 Falcons are returning to the final four of the Class L tournament for the first time since 1976 after blanking No. 14 Fitch, 3-0 in Friday’s quarterfinal contest at Fisher Meadows.

Avon will face No. 7 Waterford (21-4) next week for the right to play in the state final. No. 1 Masuk and No. 21 Bristol Eastern are in the other semifinal.

Pitcher Jackie Pengal tossed her eighth one-hitter of the season against Fitch (15-10). She gave up only a one-out single to Fitch DH Gabby Amaral while striking out 16 and walking just one.

Avon (19-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home from catcher Amanda Hasler with her 14th home run of the season. Hasler and Pengel have each hit 14 homers this season.

The Falcons made it 3-0 with a pair of runs in the third inning. Rylee Bernetich led off the inning with a single. With two outs, Pengel doubled to right field with Benrentich moving to third base. Both scored on a two-run double from Kayla Jette.

Michalina Centofanti had a double for the Falcons while Juliana Portal also singled.

Three wins in the state tournament is a new program record for the Falcons, breaking the previous record of two wins in 1999 and 1976. The 19 wins in a single season is believed to be a team record as well. Records and information prior to 1974 are hard to find but it is known that the Falcons had 16 wins each in 1978 and 1976.

Avon 3, Fitch 0

At Avon

Fitch (15-10) 000 000 0 — 0-1-0

Avon (19-5) 102 000 x — 3-6-1

Charlotte Cabral and M. Dawson; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengel (17-4); LP: Cabral; 2B: Jackie Pengel (A), Michalina Centofanti (A); HR: Amanda Hasler (A)