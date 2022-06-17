Bristol spoils home opener for Simsbury Legion

SIMSBURY, June 17, 2022 – Bristol American Legion pitcher Roberto Cruz scattered 10 hits and struck out two to lead Post 2 to an 11-7 Zone 1 win over Simsbury in the home opener for Post 84 Friday night at Memorial Field.

Three Bristol players had multiple hits to lead Post 2. Elliot Noms was 2-for-5 while Matt Dillon and Tyler Stickels were each 2-for-4. Chris Osuch was 1-for-3 with two RBI while Ryan Fredette was 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

Simsbury (1-2) had a season-high 10 hits and a season-high six errors in the loss. James Fagnant led Post 84 by going 4-for-4 with a double, single and two RBI. Luke Guyer also doubled for Simsbury, who has committed 11 errors in the last two games.

Post 84 returns to action on Sunday when they host Meriden at 2 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Bristol 11, Simsbury 7

At Simsbury

Bristol (2-2) 040 340 0 — 11-10-3

Simsbury (1-2) 110 021 2 — 7-10-6

Roberto Cruz, Jaydon Churchill (7) and Chris Osuch; Drew Anastasio, Owen Murphy (5), Chas Orluk (5) and Matthew Fagnant; WP: Cruz (2-0); LP: Anastasio (1-1); 2B: Luke Guyer (S), James Fagnant (S)