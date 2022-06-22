Williams leads Simsbury Legion past Meriden, 6-1, for second win

MERIDEN, June 21, 2022 – Jacob Williams had three doubles and drove in four runs to lead the Simsbury American Legion baseball team to their second win of the season Tuesday night in a 6-1 Zone 1 victory over Meriden.

Simsbury’s Evan Odegard went the distance on the mound for Post 84, going seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out six to earn his first win of the season. Nolan Conderino also had two hits for Simsbury (2-3).

Meriden (2-3) was led by Alex Owen, who was 2-for-3 with a double and Max Giacco, who was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

The victory for Simsbury avenged a tough 4-3 loss on Sunday to Meriden at Memorial Field. A RBI single from Luis Delgado in the top of the seventh inning was the difference for Meriden on Sunday night.

Giacco had singled and moved to second on a passed ball before scoring the winning run on Delgado’s single. Delgado was 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and three RI in the game.

James Fagnant was 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBI for Post 84 on Sunday

Simsbury returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Muzzy Field to take on Bristol beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Simsbury 6, Meriden 1

At Meriden

Simsbury (2-3) 300 010 2 — 6-8-0

Meriden (2-3) 001 000 0 — 1-5-4

Evan Odegard and Jacob Goodwin; Connor Bennett, Bruce Candolora (6) and Tom Haniewski; WP: Odegard (1-0); LP: Bennett (0-2); 2B: Jacob Williams (S) 3, Nolan Conderino (S), Alex Owen (M), Luis Delgado (M)

Meriden 4, Simsbury 3

At Simsbury (June 19)

Meriden (2-2) 021 000 1 — 4-8-4

Simsbury (1-3) 120 000 0 – 3-7-0

Max Giacco, Luis Delgado (7) and Tom Haniewsi; James Fagnant, Luke Guyer (5) and Matt Fagnant; WP: Giacco; LP: James Fagnant (0-1); 2B: Luis Delgado (M)