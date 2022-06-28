Crushers snap losing streak with win over Thunder Ducks

WOLCOTT, June 28, 2022 – Canton’s Jim Spirito was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBI to lead the Canton Crushers to a 6-5 win over the Valley Thunder Ducks Tuesday in Tri-State League baseball action.

The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the Crushers, who improve to 3-6 on the year.

Tied at 5-5, Canton took the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Jeff Mulhall led off with a single to left field and moved to second base thanks to a one-out error. A walk to Jake Bryant loaded the bases before Spirito reached base on an error that allowed Mulhall to score from third base for a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Crusher hurler Matt Rose struck out two to secure his first win of the season. Rose pitched three innings, gave up one hit and fanned three.

Canton took a 5-1 lead with four runs in the third inning thanks to a RBI double from Bryant, a two-run triple from Spirito and an RBI double from Rose.

The Thunder Ducks (6-7), whose home field is in Wolcott, scored twice in the fourth on a RBI double from Kyle Dadonna and an Canton error. The Ducks added another run in the fifth on an unearned run. In the sixth, the Ducks tied the game at 5-5 when Steve Mariano was hit by a pitch and stole second base. He took third on an infield ground ball out and scored on another infield out to tie the game.

Ben Sullivan was 2-for-4 for the Crushers. Rose and starting pitcher James Michanczyk, who pitched the first four innings, combined to allow four hits and strikeout eight.

The Crushers dropped a 4-2 decision to Bethlehem last Thursday at Mills Pond Park field as the Plowboys Jarrett Michaels hit a three-run home run in the third inning. Sean Allaire had a double for Canton while Rose took the loss on the mound.

Canton returns to action on Thursday when they host the Brass City Vipers at Bowdoin Field beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Canton 6, Thunder Ducks 5

At Wolcott

Canton (3-6) 104 000 1 — 6-9-2

Thunder Ducks (6-7) 010 211 0 — 5-4-3

James Michanczyk, Matt Rose (5) and Jeff Mulhall; Steve Mariano and unknown; WP: Rose (1-1); LP: Mariano; 2B: Kyle Dadonna (TD), Jake Bryant (C), Jack Rose (C), Jim Spirito (C); 3B: Spirito, Steve Mariano (B)

Bethlehem 4, Canton 2

At Canton (June 23)

Bethlehem (7-3) 004 000 0 — 4-7-0

Canton (2-6) 010 100 0 — 2-5-1

Justin Kutros, Isaiah Johnson and unknown; Matt Rose, James Michanczyk (4) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Kutros, LP: Rose (0-1); Save: Johnson; 2B: Joe Rupe (B), Sean Allaire (C), HR: Jarrett Michaels (B)