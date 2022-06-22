Connect with us

Tri-State Baseball

Winsted races away from Canton with 9-2 decision

Catcher Jeff Mulhall and the Crushers fell to Winsted on Tuesday night, 9-2..

WINSTED, June 21, 2022 – Jay Torres had a pair of triples and drove in two runs while teammate Justin Mordhardt hit two doubles and drove in in a run to lead Winsted to a 9-2 win over the Canton Crushers Tuesday night in Tri-State League action at Walker Field.

Tim Smith added two singles for the Whalers (8-2) with Mark Cummings picking up the win on the mound. Cummings pitched five innings, allowed five hits and fanned two.

Jack Rose was one of six Canton players to get a hit. Rose had a double.

The Crushers (2-6) return to action on Thursday when they host Bethlehem (6-3) at 5:45 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Winsted 9, Canton 2
At Winsted
Canton (2-6)          100  001  0  — 2-6-1
Winsted (8-2)        212  400  x  — 9-10-4
Jim Spirito, Jack Rose (6) and Jeff Mulhall; Mark Cummings, Peter Greenwood (6) and unknown; WP: Cummings; LP: Spirito (0-1); 2B: Jack Rose (C), Justin Mordhardt (W) 2, Tim Smith (W); 3B: Jay Torres (W) 2

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Tri-State Baseball