Winsted races away from Canton with 9-2 decision

WINSTED, June 21, 2022 – Jay Torres had a pair of triples and drove in two runs while teammate Justin Mordhardt hit two doubles and drove in in a run to lead Winsted to a 9-2 win over the Canton Crushers Tuesday night in Tri-State League action at Walker Field.

Tim Smith added two singles for the Whalers (8-2) with Mark Cummings picking up the win on the mound. Cummings pitched five innings, allowed five hits and fanned two.

Jack Rose was one of six Canton players to get a hit. Rose had a double.

The Crushers (2-6) return to action on Thursday when they host Bethlehem (6-3) at 5:45 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Winsted 9, Canton 2

At Winsted

Canton (2-6) 100 001 0 — 2-6-1

Winsted (8-2) 212 400 x — 9-10-4

Jim Spirito, Jack Rose (6) and Jeff Mulhall; Mark Cummings, Peter Greenwood (6) and unknown; WP: Cummings; LP: Spirito (0-1); 2B: Jack Rose (C), Justin Mordhardt (W) 2, Tim Smith (W); 3B: Jay Torres (W) 2