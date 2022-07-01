Harris picks up third win for NECBL’s Mystic Schooners

Avon’s Connor Harris pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to help lift the Mystic Schooners to a 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Ocean State Waves Thursday night in New England Collegiate Baseball League action in Wakefield, R.I.

Harris struck out four to improve to 3-1 on the season. The George Washington University relief pitcher has been the winning pitcher in Mystic’s last two victories. With the win, Mystic (8-9) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Mystic trailed by five runs, 6-1, when they came to bat in the top of the ninth inning.

Charlie Pagliarini (Fairfield University) got the comeback and scoring going for Mystic in the ninth with an RBI walk. Then Joseph Jaconski scored on a pass ball by the Waves catcher bringing the score to 6-3.

Down to their last strike and out in the ninth, Eddie Michelletti tied the contest on a two RBI single to right field plating Addison Kopak (University of Rhode Island) and Pagliarini.

After loading the bases once again in the top of the 10th, Kopak worked a 10-pitch walk allowing Jimmy Chatfield (Yale University) to give the Schooners a 6-5 lead.

Harris is 3-1 with a 2.79 ERA in six appearances for the Schooners. He has allowed four hits, two walks and has a team-leading 12 strikeouts.