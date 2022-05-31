Mustangs rally to eliminate Canton; Sheehan overcomes Mills in seventh

DANBURY, May 31, 2022 – No. 12 Immaculate-Danbury erased a three-run deficit with five unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth inning to eliminate No. 21 Canton, 6-5 Tuesday in a first round Class S contest.

The Mustangs trailed 4-1 before scoring three in the fifth to tie the game and add another two in the sixth to take the lead. Tom Conley was 2-for-3 with three RBI for Immaculate (13-8) while Dominic Chila was 2-for-2 with a triple and a single.

Devin Brown and Shane Lapointe were each 2-for-4 with a double for Canton (10-11). Lapointe drove in two runs while Brown drove in one. Jack Biskupiak also had a double for the Warriors. Andrew Cappabianca was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles for Canton.

Immaculate 6, Canton 5

At Danbury

Canton (10-11) 002 020 1 — 5-7-0

Immaculate (13-8) 000 132 x — 6-6-1

Sammy Lincoln, Rob Dlubac (6) and Noah Asmar; Tommy Conley, Cody Meier (4), Joey Gunzy (6) and unknown; WP: Gunzy; LP: Dlubac (3-1); 2B: Jack Biskupiak (C), Devin Brown (C), Shane Lapointe (C); 3B: Dominic Chila (I), Cody Meier (I)

Sheehan 7, Lewis Mills 4

BURLINGTON, May 31, 2022 –Senior captain Christopher Barksay hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to help lift the No. 17 Titans to a 6-5 win over No. 16 Lewis Mills in the first round of the CIAC Class M tournament on Tuesday.

Barksay’s home run snapped a 3-3 tie as Sheehan improves to 13-8. Lewis Mills (12-9) was led by Noah Moriarty, who was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Tourtellotte 11, East Granby 2

THOMPSON, May 31, 2022 – Tourtellotte’s Mason Barber got the job done on the field and at the plate. Barber threw a complete game and allowed just five hits to lead No. 14 Tourtellotte to a 11-2 win over No. 19 East Granby in a CIAC Class S contest Tuesday. He walked four but struck out six. At the plate, he was 3-for-4. Teammate John Ferraro was 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBI for the winners. East Granby finishes the season at 10-11.

Brookfield 10, Farmington 0

BROOKFIELD, May 31, 2022 – Drew Martin had a grand slam and a single to lead No. 2 Brookfield to a 10-0 victory over No. 31 Farmington in the opening round of the Class L baseball tournament Tuesday. Gabriel Silva was 3-for-4 with one RBI for the Bobcats (19-2). Brookfield pitchers Casey Katz and Tanner Wall combined to allow just two hits and strike out eight. Katz fanned eight in five innings of work.

At Brookfield

Farmington (8-13) 000 000 0 — 0-2-2

Brookfield (19-2) 020 440 x — 10-12-1

Garrett Synder, Brendan Kelly (3), Sanjay Patel (7) and Thomas Keough; Casey Katz, Tanner Wall (6) and unknown; WP: Katz; LP: Synder; 2B: Jake Miceli (B), Connor Jordan (B), HR: Drew Martin