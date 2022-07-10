Hunters rally in ninth to beat Canton, 6-5

CANTON, July 10, 2022 – The Burlington Hunters scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Canton Crushers, 6-5, Sunday in Tri-State League action at Bowdoin Field.

Trailing by a run, Burlington’s Ty Morin led off the ninth with a double to center field. He moved to third in a wild pitch before scoring on a RBI single from Andrew Bunger to tie the game at 5-5. Justin Campbell followed with a RBI triple to give the Hunters the lead for good.

Canton (3-10) took an early three-run lead with a big first inning. The Crushers scored four runs to take a 4-1 lead thanks to a RBI single from Jim Spirito, a two-run double from Matt Rose and a RBI single from catcher Jeff Mulhall.

The Crushers extended their lead to four runs in the fifth inning when Mulhall’s sacrifice fly to center field drove in Rose for a 5-1 lead.

Taylor Donofrio went the distance on the mound for Burlington, allowing seven hits and striking out 14. He walked just two.

For Canton, starter Cam Gaudet went five innings and gave up eight hits and four runs. Reliever Matt Rose went three innings, gave up a hit and struck out five. Reliever Heath Cotton took the loss.

Rose was 3-for-4 for the Crushers with two doubles and two RBI while Mike Sullivan was 2-for-4. Mulhall was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Morin was 4-for-5 with two doubles for Burlington (6-9).

It was the second one-run loss for the Crushers, who have lost five in a row. Canton returns to action on Sunday, July 17 when they face the Naugatuck Vipers with a doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m. at Rotary Field. Game two will be at 8 p.m.

The final home game of the year will be Tuesday, July 19, at 5:45 p.m., at Bowdoin Field against defending league champion Tri-Town.

Burlington 6, Canton 5

At Canton

Burlington (6-9) 100 030 002 — 6-11-2

Canton (3-10) 400 100 000 — 5-7-2

Taylor Donofrio and unknown; Cam Gaudet, Matt Rose (6), Heath Cotton (9) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Donofrio; LP: Cotton (0-1); 2B: Matt Rose (C) 2, Ty Morin (B) 2, Joe Cardaropoli (B); 3B: Justin Campbell (B)