Nightmare hand Crushers a third consecutive defeat, 4-3

CANTON, July 7, 2022 – The Naugatuck Nightmare made their hits count in Thursday night’s Tri-State League game against the Canton Crushers.

Canton pitchers Jim Spirito and Blaze Engle combined to allow just four hits and struck out five but the Nightmare still came away with a 4-3 decision at Bowdoin Field.

Mike Sullivan was 2-for-2 with one RBI while catcher Jeff Mulhall was 2-for-2 but the Crushers still lost their third straight game.

Naugatuck (3-10) got on the board first with two early runs but the Crushers cut the lead to one, 2-1, in the fifth inning thanks to a RBI single from Mike Sullivan.

The Nightmare extended their lead to three runs, 4-1, in the top of the sixth inning thanks to a two-out, two-run double from Christian Cuevas.

Canton (3-9) cut the lead to two in the bottom of the sixth. The Crushers loaded the bases with singles from Sean Allaire and Blaze Engle and a walk to Sean Bahre. Nick Michanczyk drove in a run by grounding into an out with the second run scoring on a Naugatuck error.

Spirito pitched five innings, gave up two hits and struck out. Engle struck out three in two innings of work.

The Crushers return to action on Sunday when they host Burlington at 4 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

After Sunday, Canton has four more games left on the schedule with a doubleheader at Naugatuck’s Rotary Field on July 17 beginning at 6 p.m., a home game against defending league champion Tri-Town at Bowdoin on Tuesday, July 19 at 5:45 p.m. and a game against Brass City at Bucks Hill Park in Waterbury on July 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Crushers are vying to finish in the top 10 and earn a playoff spot.

Naugatuck 4, Canton 3

At Canton

Naugatuck (3-10) 200 002 0 — 4-4-2

Canton (3-9) 000 012 0 — 3-9-3

Matt Venable, Carriera (5) and unknown; Jim Spirito, Blaze Engle (6) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Venable; LP: Spirito (0-1); 2B: Joshua Bologh (N), Christian Cuevas (N)