Simsbury softball thumps Shelton to reach Section II final

Simsbury’s Addison Girard was 3-for-4 with a pair of triples in Saturday’s win over Shelton in the Section II tournament.

SIMSBURY, July 9, 2022 – Addison Girard was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles while pitcher Emma George struck out 11 batters as the Simsbury Major Division softball team earned a spot in the Little League Section II title game with a 6-1 win over Shelton Saturday at Memorial Field.

Simsbury (5-2) will face Wallingford on Sunday at 4 p.m. in a one-game playoff at Memorial Field for the Section II championship and a berth in the final four of the Major Division (ages 11-12) state tournament.

Wallingford beat Simsbury on Friday night, 20-3 with 13 hits. Simsbury had just two singles in the game from Lexi Berger and Kate Gills.

On Saturday, Simsbury had 12 hits in their victory over Shelton – their fourth straight win in an elimination game. Girard led the way with three hits but Berger and Jane Curtiss had two singles each. Rylan Griffin had a double and drove in two runs for the District 6 champions.

George allowed four hits but fanned 11 to earn her fifth win in seven games for Simsbury.

Simsbury 6, Shelton 1
At Simsbury
Simsbury (5-2)   202  101  — 6-12-0
Shelton               000  001  — 1-4-2
Emma George and Kate Gills; Hall and Koneeny; WP: Georges (5-2); LP: Hall; 2B: Rylan Griffin (S); 3B: Addison Girard (S) 2

Wallingford 20, Simsbury 3
At Simsbury
Simsbury (4-2)   200  010  — 3-2-5
Wallingford       023  258 – 20-13-2
George and Gills; Carling and Sutera; WP: Carling; LP: Georges (4-2); 3B: Redds (W), Sutera (W), Tortoro (W); HR: Sutera (W)

2022 Little League softball state tournament
Section II
At Simsbury
Thursday, July 7
Game 1: Wallingford (D5) 15, Shelton (D3) 2
Friday, July 8
Game 2:  Wallingford 21, Simsbury (D6) 3
Saturday, July 9
Game 3:  Simsbury 6, Shelton 1
Sunday, July 10
Championship (One-game playoff): Wallingford at Simsbury, 4 p.m.

Final Four
At Bristol (Rockwell Park)
Wednesday, July 13
Game 1: Section 1 champion vs. Section 2 champion, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Section 3 champion vs. Section 4 champion, 5:30 p.m., Greenleaf Park
Thursday, July 14
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 15
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m.
Sunday, July 17
Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, if necessary, 1 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

