Simsbury softball thumps Shelton to reach Section II final

SIMSBURY, July 9, 2022 – Addison Girard was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles while pitcher Emma George struck out 11 batters as the Simsbury Major Division softball team earned a spot in the Little League Section II title game with a 6-1 win over Shelton Saturday at Memorial Field.
Simsbury (5-2) will face Wallingford on Sunday at 4 p.m. in a one-game playoff at Memorial Field for the Section II championship and a berth in the final four of the Major Division (ages 11-12) state tournament.
Wallingford beat Simsbury on Friday night, 20-3 with 13 hits. Simsbury had just two singles in the game from Lexi Berger and Kate Gills.
On Saturday, Simsbury had 12 hits in their victory over Shelton – their fourth straight win in an elimination game. Girard led the way with three hits but Berger and Jane Curtiss had two singles each. Rylan Griffin had a double and drove in two runs for the District 6 champions.
George allowed four hits but fanned 11 to earn her fifth win in seven games for Simsbury.
Simsbury 6, Shelton 1
At Simsbury
Simsbury (5-2) 202 101 — 6-12-0
Shelton 000 001 — 1-4-2
Emma George and Kate Gills; Hall and Koneeny; WP: Georges (5-2); LP: Hall; 2B: Rylan Griffin (S); 3B: Addison Girard (S) 2
Wallingford 20, Simsbury 3
At Simsbury
Simsbury (4-2) 200 010 — 3-2-5
Wallingford 023 258 – 20-13-2
George and Gills; Carling and Sutera; WP: Carling; LP: Georges (4-2); 3B: Redds (W), Sutera (W), Tortoro (W); HR: Sutera (W)
2022 Little League softball state tournament
Section II
At Simsbury
Thursday, July 7
Game 1: Wallingford (D5) 15, Shelton (D3) 2
Friday, July 8
Game 2: Wallingford 21, Simsbury (D6) 3
Saturday, July 9
Game 3: Simsbury 6, Shelton 1
Sunday, July 10
Championship (One-game playoff): Wallingford at Simsbury, 4 p.m.
Final Four
At Bristol (Rockwell Park)
Wednesday, July 13
Game 1: Section 1 champion vs. Section 2 champion, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Section 3 champion vs. Section 4 champion, 5:30 p.m., Greenleaf Park
Thursday, July 14
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 15
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m.
Sunday, July 17
Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, if necessary, 1 p.m.