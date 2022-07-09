Simsbury softball thumps Shelton to reach Section II final

SIMSBURY, July 9, 2022 – Addison Girard was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles while pitcher Emma George struck out 11 batters as the Simsbury Major Division softball team earned a spot in the Little League Section II title game with a 6-1 win over Shelton Saturday at Memorial Field.

Simsbury (5-2) will face Wallingford on Sunday at 4 p.m. in a one-game playoff at Memorial Field for the Section II championship and a berth in the final four of the Major Division (ages 11-12) state tournament.

Wallingford beat Simsbury on Friday night, 20-3 with 13 hits. Simsbury had just two singles in the game from Lexi Berger and Kate Gills.

On Saturday, Simsbury had 12 hits in their victory over Shelton – their fourth straight win in an elimination game. Girard led the way with three hits but Berger and Jane Curtiss had two singles each. Rylan Griffin had a double and drove in two runs for the District 6 champions.

George allowed four hits but fanned 11 to earn her fifth win in seven games for Simsbury.

Simsbury 6, Shelton 1

At Simsbury

Simsbury (5-2) 202 101 — 6-12-0

Shelton 000 001 — 1-4-2

Emma George and Kate Gills; Hall and Koneeny; WP: Georges (5-2); LP: Hall; 2B: Rylan Griffin (S); 3B: Addison Girard (S) 2

Wallingford 20, Simsbury 3

At Simsbury

Simsbury (4-2) 200 010 — 3-2-5

Wallingford 023 258 – 20-13-2

George and Gills; Carling and Sutera; WP: Carling; LP: Georges (4-2); 3B: Redds (W), Sutera (W), Tortoro (W); HR: Sutera (W)

2022 Little League softball state tournament

Section II

At Simsbury

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: Wallingford (D5) 15, Shelton (D3) 2

Friday, July 8

Game 2: Wallingford 21, Simsbury (D6) 3

Saturday, July 9

Game 3: Simsbury 6, Shelton 1

Sunday, July 10

Championship (One-game playoff): Wallingford at Simsbury, 4 p.m.

Final Four

At Bristol (Rockwell Park)

Wednesday, July 13

Game 1: Section 1 champion vs. Section 2 champion, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 champion vs. Section 4 champion, 5:30 p.m., Greenleaf Park

Thursday, July 14

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 15

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m.

Sunday, July 17

Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, if necessary, 1 p.m.