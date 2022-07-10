Wallingford tops Simsbury to win Section II softball title

SIMSBURY, July 10, 2022 – Addison Girard was 2-for-3 with two singles but it wasn’t enough as Wallingford won the Section II tournament Sunday with a 8-6 win over Simsbury and advanced to the final four of the state Little League Major Division tournament at Memorial Field.
Simsbury (5-3) raced out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Consecutive singles from Lexi Berger, Girard and Jane Curtiss set the table for Simsbury.
But Wallingford scored eight unanswered runs to take a five-run lead into the sixth inning. Simsbury was able to put another three runs across to cut the lead to two but that was close at it would get.
Pitcher Emma George went the distance on the mound for Simsbury, allowing six hits and striking out four.
Simsbury 300 003 – 6-5-1
Wallingford 321 02x – 8-6-1
2022 Little League softball state tournament
Section II
At Simsbury
Thursday, July 7
Game 1: Wallingford (D5) 15, Shelton (D3) 2
Friday, July 8
Game 2: Wallingford 21, Simsbury (D6) 3
Saturday, July 9
Game 3: Simsbury 6, Shelton 1
Sunday, July 10
Championship (One-game playoff): Wallingford 8, Simsbury 4
Final Four
At Bristol (Rockwell Park)
Wednesday, July 13
Game 1: Milford (Sec. 1 champion) vs. Wallingford (Sec. 2 champion), 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: East Haddam-Moodus/Guilford (Sec. 3 champ) vs. Preston/Jewett City (Sec. 4 champ) , 5:30 p.m., Greenleaf Park
Thursday, July 14
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 15
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m.
Sunday, July 17
Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, if necessary, 1 p.m.