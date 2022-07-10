Wallingford tops Simsbury to win Section II softball title

SIMSBURY, July 10, 2022 – Addison Girard was 2-for-3 with two singles but it wasn’t enough as Wallingford won the Section II tournament Sunday with a 8-6 win over Simsbury and advanced to the final four of the state Little League Major Division tournament at Memorial Field.

Simsbury (5-3) raced out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Consecutive singles from Lexi Berger, Girard and Jane Curtiss set the table for Simsbury.

But Wallingford scored eight unanswered runs to take a five-run lead into the sixth inning. Simsbury was able to put another three runs across to cut the lead to two but that was close at it would get.

Pitcher Emma George went the distance on the mound for Simsbury, allowing six hits and striking out four.

Simsbury 300 003 – 6-5-1

Wallingford 321 02x – 8-6-1

2022 Little League softball state tournament

Section II

At Simsbury

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: Wallingford (D5) 15, Shelton (D3) 2

Friday, July 8

Game 2: Wallingford 21, Simsbury (D6) 3

Saturday, July 9

Game 3: Simsbury 6, Shelton 1

Sunday, July 10

Championship (One-game playoff): Wallingford 8, Simsbury 4

Final Four

At Bristol (Rockwell Park)

Wednesday, July 13

Game 1: Milford (Sec. 1 champion) vs. Wallingford (Sec. 2 champion), 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: East Haddam-Moodus/Guilford (Sec. 3 champ) vs. Preston/Jewett City (Sec. 4 champ) , 5:30 p.m., Greenleaf Park

Thursday, July 14

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 15

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m.

Sunday, July 17

Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, if necessary, 1 p.m.

2022 state tournament results