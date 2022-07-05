Thunder Ducks prevail in extra innings with 5-2 win over Canton

CANTON, July 5, 2022 — Pitcher Zach Royka struck out nine in eight innings work and allowed just two hits as Valley Thunder Ducks from Wolcott outlasted the Canton Crushers, 5-2 in eight innings Tuesday night in Tri-State League baseball action at Bowdoin Field.

Royka went the distance on the mound to pick up the victory for the Thunder Ducks, who rallied with three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead for good.

With a runner on second base to start the inning, the Ducks’ Donny Ek stole third base. Ek scored on Ty Pelletier’s RBI single to give the Thunder Ducks a 3-2 lead. Steve Marinaro singled to right field and Ronnie St. Dennis loaded the bases with his single.

With two outs in the inning, the Thunder Ducks’ Ryan Schiel ripped a single to center field to drive in two runs for a 5-2 lead.

Canton (3-8) had just two hits in the game but it helped them tie the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning.

In the fifth inning, Jim Spirito walked and stole second base. With two outs, Michael Sullivan had a RBI single to cut the Thunder Duck lead to 2-1. After a walk to catcher Jeff Mulhall, Ben Sullivan ripped a RBI single to right field to tie the game at 2-2.

Marinaro had a solo home run for the Thunder Ducks in the first inning with the second run crossing the plate thanks to a two-out error by the Crushers.

James Michanczyk got the start on the mound for Canton and went six innings, allowing five hits and fanning five. Rose also struck out five in two innings of work while allowing four hits.

Canton returns to action on Thursday night when they host the Naugatuck Nightmare beginning at 5:45 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Valley Thunder 5, Canton 2 (8)

At Canton

Valley Thunder (7-6) 200 000 03 — 5-9-0

Canton (3-8) 000 020 00 — 2-2-0

Zach Royka and unknown; James Michanczyk, Matt Rose (7) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Royka; LP: Rose (1-2); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: Steve Marinaro (TD)