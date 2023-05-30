O’Connor’s double lifts Canton to first state tournament win since 2013

Connect with us

BOLTON, May 30, 2023 – Lyla O’Connor’s two-out, two-run double to right field lifted No. 21 Canton to a 3-1 win over No. 12 Bolton in the first round of the CIAC Class S softball tournament on Tuesday.

It was Canton’s first state tournament win in a decade. Their last win came in 2013. The Warriors (12-9) advance to face No. 5 Norwich Tech (17-3) on Wednesday in Norwich in the second round.

Canton lost their previous game to Bolton in April, 4-0 in eight innings. This time, the Warriors made the plays to win. A solo home run from Erin Mackin in the third inning tied the game at 1-1. It was her fifth home run of the season.

In the top of the fifth inning, catcher Joy Shand singled with one out and moved to second base when Bolton intentionally walked Mackin. O’Connor followed with her two-run double to give Canton a 3-1 lead.

Canton pitcher Alice Butterfield earned the win, scattering six hits and striking out eight. She didn’t walk a batter.

Bolton (12-9) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI double from pitcher Caleigh Sheehan.

SOFTBALL
Canton 3, Bolton 1
At Bolton
Canton (12-9)    001  020  0  — 3-6-0
Bolton (13-8)     100  000  0  — 1-6-1
Alice Butterfield and Joy Schand; Caleigh Sheehan, Breelin McDougal (7) and S. Mattei; WP: Butterfield (11-8); LP: Sheehan; 2B: Lyla O’Connor (C), Sheehan (B); HR: Erin Mackin (C)

