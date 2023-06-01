Canton erases five-run deficit to beat Norwich Tech and advance

NORWICH, May 31, 2023 – The Canton girls softball team erased a five-run deficit and scored six runs in the final two innings to beat No. 5 Norwich Tech, 11-5 in a second round Class S tournament game on Wednesday.

With the victory, No. 21 Canton advances to the Class S quarterfinals for a date with No. 4 Shepaug, champions of the Berkshire League in Washington Depot.

Norwich Tech took a 5-0 lead thanks to two errors and a pair of timely doubles from Autumn Hanks and Diana Kozerefski. The Warriors cut the lead to one run with four runs in the second inning thanks to a bases-loaded error with two outs that brought in three runs. Erin Mackin’s double to right field cut the Norwich Tech lead to one, 5-4.

Tied at 5-5, Canton took an 8-5 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Warrior catcher Joy Shand reached on an error and got to third base thanks to that error. Shand gave Canton their first lead when she scored on Joelle Daigneaut’s single.

Daigneault stole second and third base before Mackin walked. Both scored on Lyla O’Connor’s two-run double for an 8-5 lead.

Canton added another three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Shand’s two-out RBI single and Daigneault’s RBI single pushed the lead to 10-5. Alice Butterfield’s RBI single extended the lead to 11-5.

O’Connor was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI while Mackin was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and one RBI. Daigneault also had two hits and drove in two runs. Shand also had a triple for the Warriors.

Butterfield picked up the win on the mound, pitching a complete game. She allowed five hits, struck out two and walked five.

Norwich Tech’s Abigail Ulrich allowed 11 hits, struck out seven and walked six. Only six of the 11 runs she allowed were earned.

Canton’s game against Shepaug with the first quarterfinal appearance for the squad since 2013. The Warriors last advanced to the semifinals in 2012.

Canton 11, Norwich Tech 5

At Norwich

Canton (13-9) 040 103 3 — 11-10-3

Norwich Tech (20-5) 500 000 0 — 5-5-5

Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; Abigail Ulrich and Morgan Cook; WP: Butterfield (12-8); LP: Ulrich; 2B: Erin Mackin (C), Lyla O’Connor (C), Autumn Hanks (NT), Diana Kozerefski (NT), Khaiyanna Malondado (NT); 3B: Mackin (C), Shand (C)