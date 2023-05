BURLINGTON, May 17, 2023 – Richard Zhu and Alex Scerrato each had 11 kills to lead the Farmington High boys volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Lewis Mills on Wednesday. The River Hawks prevailed, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-16.

Luke Patrick had five kills and two blocks for Farmington (10-8), who have won nine of their last 11 matches.

Lewis Mills (1-15) was led by Jacob Hall with 10 digs, six kills and two blocks with Connor Evans adding 10 digs, three kills and three blocks.