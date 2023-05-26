Simsbury spikers sweep Enfield to win first CCC Tournament title

The record-breaking season for the Simsbury High boys volleyball team will include a banner.

The Trojans (18-4, 5-1 CCC West) won their first Central Connecticut Conference tournament championship Friday night with a 3-0 sweep over Enfield at New Britain High.

Anderson Piller led the way with 13 kills and 11 digs while Jason George had 29 assists, 12 digs and two service aces. Muna Nwafor added eight kills while Adam Vincent had 11.

It was Simsbury’s first appearance in a CCC Tournament championship game while Enfield lost in the finals for the second straight year. The team has already set a new single-season record for wins, The previous record was 11 victories.

Simsbury didn’t drop a game in the tournament. The Trojans swept Farmington, 3-0 in the quarterfinals, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 for their third win of the season over the River Hawks. Nwafor had 10 kills with George finishing with 42 assists.

In the semifinals, Simsbury avenged one of their three losses this season with a 3-0 win over Conard, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17. Vincent had 12 kills in the win with Piller digging up 15 balls.

Simsbury, which shared the CCC West title with Southington and Conard, opens play in the CIAC Class L state tournament on Wednesday when they host No. 11 Shelton (12-6) at 6 p.m. The Trojans are ranked No. 6 and are looking for their first CIAC Tournament win.

The program’s last state tournament win came in the state coaches tournament in 1999. The CIAC began hosting a state tournament in 2001.

2023 CCC Boys Volleyball Tournament

Wednesday, May 24

Quarterfinals

(1) Southington def. (8) Glastonbury

(2) Conard 3, (7) South Windsor 2 (25-13, 25-13, 16-25, 23-25, 15-12)

(3) Simsbury 3, (6) Farmington 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-23)

(5) Enfield 3, (4) New Britain 1 (25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23)

Thursday, May 25

CCC semifinals

Enfield 3, Southington 1

Simsbury 3, Conard 0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-17)

Friday, May 26

CCC championship

At New Britain

Simsbury 3, Enfield 0