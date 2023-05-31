U.S. men’s national team to host Germany at Rentschler Field in October

The U.S. men’s national soccer team will host four-time World Cup champion Germany in a friendly match at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 14, as part of their preparations for quarterfinal matches in the CONCACAF Nations League in November.

The Americans will face Germany at 3 p.m. and three days later, the U.S. will face Ghana in another friendly in Nashville, Tennessee.

Germany boasts talent from some of the top clubs in Europe and are preparing to host the 2024 European Championships. Presale tickets for the match in East Hartford will begin Wednesday, July 5, with the public sale beginning on Thursday, July 13.

It will be the first appearance by the men’s national team at Rentschler Field since 2018 when the Americans battled to a 1-1 tie against Peru in a six-game Kickoff Series to gain some international experience.

It will be the eighth game for the men’s national team at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field since 2005. The U.S. collected a 1-0 shutout win at the venue against Trinidad and Tobago during final round qualifying for the 2006 World Cup with Brian McBride notching the game winner. The stadium also hosted a World Cup send-off match (2006), a Gold Cup group stage game (2013) against Costa Rica and Landon Donovan’s last match for the United States (2014).

Overall, the Americans are 4-1-2 at the stadium and 5-1-2 in Hartford overall when once includes a match against Bermuda at Dillon Stadium in 1973.

The U.S. is 4-7 against Germany with victories in two of their last three matches. The USA won 4-3 in U.S. Soccer’s Centennial Celebration Match on June 2, 2013, in Washington, D.C. Two years later in Cologne, Germany, a late game-winner from Bobby Wood lifted the USA to a 2-1 win on June 10, 2015 — less than a year after they captured the 2014 FIFA World Cup

The teams have also met three times in World Cup competition, with the USA falling 2-1 in 1998 before the Germans ended the USA’s farthest run in a World Cup in 72 years by snatching a 1-0 win in the quarterfinal of the 2002 tournament. The U.S. also narrowly surrendered a 1-0 win in the last match of group play during Germany’s run to the 2014 World Cup title.

