Avon’s Cole Milardo honored as Scholar Athlete by National Football Foundation

Avon High senior Cole Milardo was recognized as a Scholar Athlete by the Doc Boisoneau Northern Connecticut chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame at their 57th annual banquet in May.

Milardo was one of 14 high school players to be honored with the Scholar Athlete award by the Doc Boisoneau Northern Connecticut chapter for excellence in academics, character/community service, leadership and football prowess.

The award goes beyond performance on the field, former Avon High coach Jeff Redman once said. “It more than your performance on the field,” he said. “It (is about) your performance in the classroom, your performance in the community, your performance with leadership.”

Farmington’s Luke Watson and Nicholas DeBrito were named as Scholar Athletes along with George Horst of Granby High.

Chris Machol, the head coach at Farmington, was honored with the Asaph Schwapp Scholar-Athlete alumnus award. Machol earned a Scholar-Athlete award in 1998 when he was a senior at Newington High.

Milardo was the quarterback and free safety for the Falcons, who deploy the run-dominated single-wing offense. He ran for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

“Cole was a field general who took responsibility for the entire offense. He knew everyone’s role on every play and he took responsibility for the huddle,” Avon High coach Brendan Smith said.

He earned the Avon Legacy Award, which goes to a player with a high impact with leadership engagement in service on and off the field. He earned his Eagle Scout award this year and will attend the University of Pittsburgh on a four-year ROTC scholarship.

As one of the top four candidates, as determined by the chapter’s Scholar-Athlete selection committee, Milardo was awarded the C. Edwin Creed award. Creed was the second head football coach at Teachers College of Connecticut, now known as Central Connecticut State, and a successful business leader.

Milardo is the 20th Avon High football player to receive a Scholar Athlete award from the chapter since 1968.

Machol has been the Farmington High head coach for 14 years. He took over the program in 2009 and has led the River Hawks to five winning seasons. Farmington went 9-1 in 2011 and missed the CIAC playoffs. The Hawks went to the Class L playoffs in 2013, scoring 306 points, the most by a Farmington team since they joined the Central Connecticut Conference in 2009.

Previous Avon High Scholar Athletes

1968 – Dennis Daly

1971 – Craig Lister

1974 – Marc Galiette

1984 – Scott Sadowsky

1987 – Michael Jud

1997 – Scott Gunn

1998 – Ian McNeill

1999 – Jon Hierl

2002 – Brendan Roche

2003 – Daniel Jamieson

2004 – Derek Kon

2008 – Mike D’Onofrio

2011 – Colin Pavano

2012 – Colin Moore and Chris Suttmeir

2015 – Harrison Gill

2018 – Ryan Ollestad

2019 – Henry Schrecengost

2022 – Nils Jerger

2023 – Cole Milardo