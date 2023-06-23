Bradley closes gap and shares lead with McCarthy after two rounds

CROMWELL, June 23, 2023 – As a fan in golf, one gets the opportunity to see your favorite golfer at close range – sometimes just a few feet away as they tee off at the Travelers Championship at TPC-River Highlands.

Stand by the ropes at the 11th hole and you swear you can hear the ball buzz right past you as the professionals drive it down the fairway with power.

Keegan Bradley, who was born in Woodstock, Vermont, went to high school in Hopkinton, Massachusetts and played collegiate golf at St. John’s University, has plenty of fans in the gallery in Cromwell.

Bradley is putting on a show for his fans at the Travelers Championship. Bradley is tied with Dennis McCarthy for first place after two rounds with a 15-under-par 125. A day after shooting an opening round 62, Bradley came back on Friday with a five-under-par 63, thanks to seven birdies, including five in a row on the back nine.

Chez Reavle, the 2019 tournament champion, is second, two shots back at -13 with Eric Coles in third place at -11. Zac Blair and Adam Scott are tied for fifth at -10.

“I made a couple of nice par putts and then all of a sudden, I made the long putt on 12 and everything just clicked in and I started hitting every shot where I was looking and every putt was going down the my line,” he said. “On a course like this, you can really get it going.”

Bradley, who is making his 13th consecutive appearance at the tournament, is looking to top his previous best finish of second place in 2019.

“I feel pressure every day,” he said. “I feel extra pressure here. I know that’s silly because my family and everybody doesn’t care whether I shoot 80 or 60. I just want to go out there and play my hardest and see what happens.

“It’s nice but golf tournaments aren’t 36 holes, unfortunately,” McCarthy said. “So, I know there is still a lot of golf left.”

McCarthy had a tournament-low score for the first round on Thursday (60). He had a three-under 65 on Friday. He is hoping to get his first PGA tournament win.

“I’ve been playing some nice golf coming into this. Just keep trying to get better every day,” he said. “I’m going to go over to the range. There are still some things I think I can improve on for the weekend.

“So, I’m just going to go out, like I said, and enjoy the challenge and try and have as much fun as I can,” he said.

With heavy rain expected on Saturday morning, players will start in groups of three at 10:45 a.m. on the first and tenth tees.

Second round leaders

Player 1R 2R Total Under par Dennis McCarthy 60 65 125 -15 Keegan Bradley 62 63 125 -15 Chez Reavle 64 63 127 -13 Eric Cole 64 65 129 -11 Zac Blair 65 65 130 -10 Adam Scott 62 68 130 -10 Chesson Hadley 66 65 131 -9 Lucas Herbert 67 65 131 -9 Min Woo Lee 66 65 131 -9

