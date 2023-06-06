Canton golfers finish tied for fifth at CIAC D3 championships

NEW BRITAIN, June 6, 2023 – Portland High junior Luke Stennett shot a three-under-par 68 to win his third consecutive CIAC Division III golf championship Tuesday at Stanley Golf Course.

Stennett helped the Highlanders, who had three top 10 finishers, win a state championship for the sixth time in the last seven state championship tournaments. Portland beat East Catholic by 17 strokes, 313-330.

Canton (15-1, 10-1 NCCC) finished in a fifth place tie with Coventry with 340 strokes. Artie Hayes led the Warriors with an 83 with Jonah Hurley shooting and 84 and Nicholas Fox getting an 85.

It is the highest finish for the Warriors since finishing third in 2014 in Division IV with a 311.

CIAC Division III championships

At New Britain

Team results – 1. Portland 313, 2. East Catholic 330, 3. North Branford 334, 4. Cromwell 337, 5. Coventry and Canton 340, 7. Holy Cross 346, 8. Wheeler 350, 9. Somers 351, 10. Haddam-Killingworth 355, 1. East Granby 357, 12. Old Saybrook 363, 13. Valley Regional 365, 14. St. Paul 373, 15. Hale Ray 375, 16. East Hampton 379, 17. Coginchaug 387

Individuals (top 10) – 1. Luke Stennett, Portland, 68 at Stanley Golf Course, par 71, 2. Shane Luca, East Catholic 76, 3. Jack Wise, Cromwell and Jack O’Brien, North Branford 88, 5. Quinn Lapinski, Portland, Matthew Downes, St. Paul 78, 7. Tyler Signor, Wheeler and Dylan Kukula, Somers and Dillon Rozich, Cromwell 79, 10. Joseph LaMalfa, Portland and Drew McGarrity, Holy Cross 80

Canton golfers – Artie Hayes 83, Jonah Hurley 84, Nicholas Fox 85, Tyler Ugarte 88, Derek Berge 99

East Granby golfers – Brady Gill 86, Jackson Pisati 89, Nick Morrell 91, Derek Rybczyk 91, Matt Hecht 99