Canton’s semifinal game against Weston postponed due to smoke

Canton’s semifinal game against Weston in the CIAC Class S girls lacrosse tournament on Wednesday was postponed due to poor air quality.

The CIAC cancelled all 12 scheduled lacrosse semifinal games on Wednesday and pushed them to Thursday to the forecast for poor air quality due to smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada and the high aerobic intensity of lacrosse.

The semifinals of the CIAC boys tennis and girls tennis tournaments were also delayed a day and will be played indoors on Thursday at the Milford Indoor Tennis Club. Avon’s Ravi Corrie and Amaan Baweja will face No. 2 seed Cai Jain and Nicholas O’Brien of Greenwich in the doubles semifinal.

No 4 seed Canton (16-4) is scheduled to take on top seed Weston (18-2) in the Class S girls lacrosse semifinal with a berth in the championship game on the line at 7 p.m. at Watertown High. The two teams faced each other earlier this year with the Trojans earning a 16-5 win over Canton on May 6.

Since that game, the Warriors have won eight of their last nine games with their only loss to South Windsor on May 11.

Canton is looking for their first championship game berth since 2016 when they won the state championship. Weston last played in the Class S finals in 2021, losing to New Fairfield.

The lacrosse games weren’t the only sporting games postponed.

The New York Yankees postponed their American League game against the Chicago White Sox while the WNBA’s New York Liberty postponed their scheduled contest at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against Minnesota was postponed. In Philadelphia, the Phillies postponed a game against the Detroit Tigers.

The Associated Press reported that Canadian officials were asking other nations for additional help in fighting more than 400 blazes across the country, including fires in the provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Air with hazardous levels of pollution extended into New York state and parts of Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Unhealthy air extended as far south as North Carolina and Indiana, according to the AP.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) issued an Air Quality Action Day on Wednesday for fine particulates through midnight.

An Air Quality Action Day means that fine particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The highest concentrations of smoke is expected to stay in Connecticut through Wednesday evening and into the early morning hours of Thursday. Lower concentrations of smoke are expected to linger in the state through much of Thursday.