Home runs lift Amenia past Crushers

CANTON, June 25, 2023 – A pair of solo home runs in the seventh inning lifted the Amenia Monarchs to a 3-1 victory over the Canton Crushers Sunday at Bowdoin Field in Tri-State League action.

Amenia (7-4) led 1-0 before hitting a pair of solo home runs in the seventh inning to take a 3-0 lead.

The Crushers threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning. Canton (4-7) loaded the bases with two outs when Jack Rose hit a single to drive in a run. But Monarchs reliever Nick Reilly got Nick Michanczyk to fly out to end the contest.

Jake Bryant was 2-for-3 for Canton while Rose was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Ben Sullivan, Matt Rose, Nick Michanczyk and James Michanczyk each had singles for the Crushers.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Litchfield to face the defending league champion Tri-Town Trojans. And on Thursday, Canton travels to Dunkin Park in Hartford to face the Burlington Hunters in a 6 p.m. start at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats.

Amenia, N.Y., 3, Canton 1

At Canton

Amenia (7-4) 100 000 200 — 3-8-1

Canton (3-8) 000 000 001 — 1-8-1

Zach Spencer, Nick Reilly (6) and unknown; Jim Spirito, James Michanczyk (8) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Spencer; LP: Spirito (2-2); Save: Reilly; 2B – none; 3B – Jacob Shpur (A); HR: Will Perotti (A), Matsudaira (A)