Jacob fans 21 as Shepaug blanks Canton, 3-0, to move to semifinal

WASHINGTON DEPOT, Conn., June 3, 2023 – Pitcher Amelia Jacob struck out 21 batters and gave up just one hit to lead the Shepaug Valley softball team to a 3-0 win over Canton on Saturday in the Class S quarterfinals at Washington Primary School.

Canton catcher Joy Shand broke up the no-hit bid with her one-out single in the sixth inning. But Jacob didn’t let the Warriors get any rally going.

After Shand’s single, Jacob struck out Joelle Daigneault for the second out in the inning. Erin Mackin coaxed a walk from Jacob but the Spartan pitcher got Lyla O’Connor to strike out to end the inning.

Shepaug, which won a share of their first Berkshire League championship since 2001, took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Sophia Granala led off the inning with a single to right field. With one out, Lexi Thomas was hit by a pitch.

Shepaug’s Micayla Aleksandrowicz grounded out to shortstop allowing Granala to get to third base and Thomas to move to second base. Emma O’Dwyer hit a pop fly and reached on an error. When the ball hit the ground, Granala and Thomas scored to give Shepaug a 2-0 lead.

The Spartans added a third run on an RBI double from Rachel Hoffman in the fifth inning.

Shepaug will face No. 1 Coventry at the Dunn Sports Complex in Meriden on Monday in the Class S semifinals.

The win snapped a season-high six-game winning streak for the Warriors (13-10), who made their deepest tournament run since 2013. Pitcher Alice Butterfield went the distance for Canton on the mound, allowing five hits and striking out six.

Shepaug 3, Canton 0

At Washington, Conn.

Canton (13-10) 000 000 0 — 0-1-1

Shepaug (18-2) 020 010 x — 3-5-0

Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; Amelia Jacob and Sophia Granala; WP: Jacob; LP: Butterfield (12-9); 2B: Clare Moore (S), Rachel Hoffman (S), Lily Bialack (S)