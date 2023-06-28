Sabercats erase five-run deficit and prevail in eight innings

SIMSBURY, June 28, 2023 – Brian Chelli ‘s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Simsbury Sabercats to a 6-5 win over the visiting Western Massachusetts Pioneers Wednesday night in the first game of a Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League (CCBL) doubleheader at Memorial Field.

In extra innings, a runner starts at second base and Simsbury (8-5) loaded the bases with a pair of walks. The Sabercats won it on Chelli’s single.

Western Massachusetts (6-6) took a 5-0 lead, taking advantage of several walks. The Sabercats battled back to the game thanks, in part, to a three-run double from Sabercats catcher Emmett Borenstein of Avon in the fourth inning. Borenstein plays collegiate ball at Keene State in New Hampshire.

Avon’s Christian Boudreau, who plays at Wesleyan, had two hits for the Sabercats.

The CCBL is a 10-team league for collegiate-age players in the state. Players from Canton, Avon, Farmington, Granby, Burlington and Simsbury are on the Sabercats roster along with players from other area towns.