South Windsor burst hands Simsbury Legion a second loss

SIMSBURY, June 5, 2023 – Andrew Goulet and Logan Sinacola each had two-run doubles in the fifth inning to lead the South Windsor American Legion baseball team to a 7-3 Zone 3 victory over Simsbury on Monday night at Memorial Field.

South Windsor (1-0) had a 2-1 lead going into the fifth inning before exploding for five runs in the fifth to seize command of the contest. Three walks hurt Post 84 in the fifth inning.

Simsbury (0-2) cut the lead to four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-run home run from James Fagnant.

Tied at 1-1, South Windsor took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Benjamin Balducci. Two walks in the inning hurt Simsbury. Post 84 walked nine batters in the game.

Catcher Patrick Matyczuk had two hits for Simsbury, who had just five hits in the contest.

South Windsor’s two pitchers combined to strike out four and give up five hits. They walked just two.

Simsbury returns to action with their first Zone 3 road game when they hit the road to host Northeast Legion, which consists of players from Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford and Union, at Memorial Field beginning at 6:30 p.m.

South Windsor 7, Simsbury 3

At Simsbury

South Windsor (1-0) 001 150 0 — 7-6-1

Simsbury (0-2) 100 020 0 — 3-5-2

Logan Sinacola, Nicholas Worthington (6) and Jaden Glatt; Lucas Gifford, Colby Wilheim (4), James Fagnant (6) and Patrick Matyczyk; WP: Sinacola; LP: Wilheim (0-1); 2B: Andrew Goulet (SW), Logan Sinacola (SW); HR: James Fagnant (S)