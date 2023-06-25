Sun (12-3) continue to roll with win over Chicago

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 25, 2023 – Despite losing Brionna Jones to a season-ending injury last week, the Connecticut Sun continue to fire on all cylinders.

The Sun (12-3) won for the sixth time in seven games with a 96-72 win over the Chicago Sky in a Sunday afternoon matiness at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

DeWanna Bonner had a team-high 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the Sun while Alyssa Thomas earned fourth regular season triple double, becoming the first player in WNBA history to do so.

Thomas scored 14 points, pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and had a game-high 12 assists. It’s her second triple double of the season. She had her first of the year in Tuesday night’s win over Seattle. Las Vegas’ Candace Parker and New York’s Sabrina Ionescu have three career triple double performances.

The Sun defense allowed Connecticut to get a big lead in the second quarter and the Sun allowed Chicago to score just nine points in the fourth quarter.

Kahleah Cooper scored 29 points to lead the Sky (5-9). Chicago opened the second half with an 9-4 run to trim the Sun lead to eight points, 58-50 but the Sun finished the quarter on a 19-13 run to push their lead back to 14 points, 77-63.

Connecticut had season highs in points (96), field goals (40) and assists (30).

Dijonai Carrington had 17 points off the bench for Connecticut, which has tied their best start after 15 games in team history with a 12-3 record.

Connecticut 96, Chicago 72

At Uncasville, Conn.

Chicago (72) Cooper 12-17 3-6 29, Smith 5-11 1-2 11, E. Williams 3-5 0-0 6, C. Williams 5-9 0-0 11, Mabrey 3-9 3-5 10, Bertsch 0-3 0-0 0, Evans 1-6 2-2 4, Parks 0-3 0-0 0, Anigwe 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-65 10-17 72

Connecticut (96) Allen 2-7 0-0 6, Bonner 10-16 3-3 26, Thomas 7-5 0-0 14, Hayes 4-6 3-4 11, Hiedeman 6-12 2-2 14, Carrington 8-17 0-0 17, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Dixon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-80 8-9 96

Chicago (5-9) 27 15 21 9 — 72

Connecticut (12-3) 26 28 23 19 — 96

Three-point goals: Connecticut 8-21 (Bonner 3-7, Hiedeman 2-5, Harris 1-1, Allen 1-3, Carrington 1-4, Hayes 0-1); Chicago 4-18 (Cooper 2-3, C Williams 1-2, Mabrey 1-5, Bertsch 0-1, Smith 0-2, Parks 0-2, Evans 0-3); Att: 6517