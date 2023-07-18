Qualifying for U.S. Amateur Held at Golf Club of Avon

AVON, July 17, 2023 – The Golf Club of Avon hosted a qualifying tournament for the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championships on Monday with Canadian Chris Vandette and West Hartford’s Cody Paladino earning spots in August’s U.S. Amateur championships in Colorado.

The tournament was one of 89 qualifying events across the country, Canada and Mexico for the U.S. Amateur Championships on August 14-20 at the Cherry Hills Country Club.

Vandette, who grew up Beaconsfield, Quebec and played golf at Kent State, shot a six-under-par 65 with seven birdies in the first round at the Golf Club of Avon and a one-under-par 70 in the second round to finish with a 135.

Paladino, a West Hartford native and five-time Connecticut State Golf Association Player of the Year, shot a five-under-par 66 with five birdies in the first round and a two-under 69 in the second round to finish with a 135 as well.

Paladino drained an eight-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to earn his spot in the 123rd U.S. Amateur. Paladino had a 10-foot birdie putt on the last hole to win outright but when the putt slid by it was off to a playoff along with Vandette and Chase Gullikson of Orlando, Florida. All three finished with a two-round total of 135.

With three golfers in the playoff for two spots, Gullikson made a clutch 12-footer for par to keep his hopes alive after Paladino and Vandette both hit their approach shots into the green tight. Putting first Paladino converted his birdie putt and when Vandette followed suit moments later the proceedings had come to a quick dramatic conclusion.

“Playing in the U.S. Amateur is such an honor,” Paladino said to a Connecticut State Golf Association reporter on the scene. “I love tournament golf no matter the stage, but the U.S. Amateur is the most highly regarded amateur event in the world. To be part of that field is something I’m extremely proud and I can’t wait to experience it again. I’ve played in two U.S. Amateurs previously, both when I was in college in 2007 and 2009. When you look at the field, there typically aren’t that many mid-amateurs playing in the U.S. Amateur so that just makes it even more special for me.”

Several other golfers with local ties were in the qualifying tournament. Unionville’s Patrick Griffin shot a 142 with a one-under-par 70 in the first round. Simsbury’s Tommy Dallahan had a two-round total of 153 with an even-par 71 in the second round.

Canton High graduate Toby Hearn shot a 150 with an even-par 71 in the first round.

2023 U.S. Amateur qualifying

At Golf Club of Avon (par 71)

Chris Vandette, Beaconsfield, Quebec 65 70 – 135 Cody Paladino, West Hartford 66 69 –135 Did not qualify Chase Gullikson, Orlando, Fla. 66 69 – 135 Jordan Warnock, Roebuck, S.C. 68 68 – 136 Connor Goode, Glastonbury 67 72 – 139 Tyler Cooke, Warwick RI 71 68 – 139 Thomas McCarthy, New York, NY 73 67 – 140 Turner Wegener, Tomahawk, WI 69 71 – 140 Geoff McLeod, Canada 76 64 – 140 Will Gregware, West Hartford 69 71 – 140

Other local golfers

Patrick Griffin, Unionville 70 72 — 142 Tommy Dallahan, Simsbury 72 71 – 143 Toby Hearn, Canton 71 79 — 150 Andrew Fitting, Avon 75 80 — 155 Lee Fitting, Avon 80 77 – 157 Chad Lavinio, Harwinton 78 83 — 161

U.S. Amateur results at Golf Club of Avon

Content from the Connecticut State Golf Association included in this report.