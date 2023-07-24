Connect with us

Golf

Three golfers share lead after first round of Connecticut Open

Three men share the lead after day one of the 89th  annual Connecticut Open golf tournament at Shuttle Meadow Country Club in Berlin on Monday.

Peter Ballo, the two-time defending tournament champion, Jackson Roman and Blake Morris each fired a six-under 65.

All three are one shot ahead of David Pastore (Fairview CC), the 2023 Massachusetts Open winner, will begin the second round in fourth place at 5-under while Jason Thresher (West Suffield), Geno Giancola (Timberlin GC), Casey Pyne (Stanwich), and Christopher Tallman (Greathorse) are tied for fifth at 4-under.

Griffin Patrick of the Blue Fox Golf Course shot a two-over-par 73 while Blue Fox’s Jim Becker had a four-over-par 75. Steve Madison of the Golf Club of Avon and Blue Fox’s Alexander Phibbs each shot an eight-over-par 79.

The second and final round is Tuesday at Shuttle Meadow.

More from the Connecticut State Golf Association

ResultsPhoto Gallery

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Golf