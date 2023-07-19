Shelton hands Simsbury All-Stars first loss of summer

PLYMOUTH, July 18, 2023 – A pair of Shelton Little League baseball pitchers limited Simsbury to five hits and three runs to help Shelton earn a spot in Friday’s Section II finals of the state Major Division (ages 10-12) tournament with a 10-3 victory Wednesday night at Janzer Field in Terryville.

Simsbury (7-1) dropped their first game of the summer. The winner of Thursday night’s game between Simsbury and Bristol will face Shelton in the Section II final.

Owen Trythall had two singles for Simsbury while Ashton Heaton, Ryne Vanderwalker and Keenan Altiere each had singles.

Shelton took advantage of eight walks from four Simsbury pitchers and three errors to score five unearned runs.

Shelton 10, Simsbury 3

At Terryville

Shelton 303 112 — 10-11-1

Simsbury (7-1) 100 101 — 3-5-3

Jonathan W., Jacob (6) and Ryan P; Kareum Skovren-Rasheed, Armani Dermanouelian (2), Christian Sillari (4), Keenan Altiere (6) and Owen Trythall; WP: Jonathan (Shelt), LP: Skovren-Rasheed (Sims); 2B: Connor M (Shelton), Sal S (Shelton)

Section II

At Terryville

Monday, July 17

Shelton (D3) 8, Bristol (D5) 3

Wednesday, July 21

Shelton 10, Simsbury (D6) 3

Thursday, July 20

Simsbury vs. Bristol, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Top two teams, 7 p.m.