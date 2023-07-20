Errors hurt Simsbury in loss to Bristol; U10 squad falls to Seymour in title game

PLYMOUTH, July 20, 2023 – Two costly errors led to three unearned runs as the Bristol Little League baseball team eliminated Simsbury, 5-4 in a Section II Major Division (ages 10-12) state tournament game at Janzer Field Thursday night.

Bristol will face Seymour for the Section II championship in Plymouth on Friday with the opportunity to advance to the final four of the state tournament

Simsbury (7-2, 0-2 Section II) had nine hits, led by Armani DerManouelian, who was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Trailing 3-1 after two innings, Simsbury rallied with three runs in the third inning to take a 4-3 lead. Liam Rodenbusch led off the inning with a single and moved to second base on a ground ball out. He moved to third base on Owen Trythall’s single to center field.

Rodenbusch scored on Ryan VanDerwalker’s RBI single to centerfield to cut the Bristol lead to 3-2. Another ground ball out allowed Trythall to score from third base to tie the game at 3-3. DerManouelian’s double drove in VanDerwalker to give Simsbury a 4-3 lead.

Bristol took the lead in the fourth inning. Catcher Logan Murray reached base on a one-out single to center field and moved to second base on an ground ball. Murray scored when Luke Labriola reached on an error to tie the game at 4-4. Crosby Caron’s RBI single drove in Labriola to give Bristol the lead.

Simsbury went down in order quickly in the fifth inning as Caron, the starting pitcher, got a strikeout and two infield ground balls to retire the side.

In the sixth inning, reliever Jayden Rivera got two strikeouts and retired the side in order to preserve the win for Bristol and earn the save.

Keegan Altiere, Trythall, VanDerwalker, Adrian Bauer, Joseph Mascaro, Lucas Raymond and Rodenbusch each had singles for Simsbury.

Bristol 5, Simsbury 4

At Plymouth

Simsbury (7-2) 013 000 — 4-9-2

Bristol 030 20x — 5-6-0

Ryan Novak, Ryne VanDerwalker (4) and Owen Trythall; Crosby Caron, Jayden Rivera (6) and Logan Murray; WP: Caron; LP: Novak; Save: Rivera; 2B: Evan Crespo (B), Armani DerManouelian (S)

Section II

At Terryville

Monday, July 17

Shelton (D3) 8, Bristol (D5) 3

Wednesday, July 21

Shelton 10, Simsbury (D6) 3

Thursday, July 20

Bristol 5, Simsbury 4

Friday, July 21

Bristol vs. Shelton, 7 p.m.

Simsbury U10 team falls in Section II title game

NAUGATUCK, July 20, 2023 – Seymour scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat Simsbury, 8-5, in the Section II championship game in the state Little League baseball U10 tournament (ages 8-10) Thursday night at Peter Foley Field in Naugatuck.

Seymour advances to the final four of the state tournament while Simsbury (9-1) goes home after their first loss of the summer.

Seymour took a 4-0 lead after one inning but Simsbury battled back with three runs in the bottom of the first inning to cut the lead to one. William Haberman had a two-run double in the first inning for Simsbury with the third run scoring on an error.

Seymour extended their lead to 5-3 with a run in the third inning. In the fourth, Haberman had a RBI triple driving in Aiden Girard to cut the lead to one run.

In the fifth inning, Simsbury tied the game at 5-5 on Brady Germano’s sacrifice fly to right field that drove in a run.

Brendan Hodgson was 3-for-3 for Simsbury in the game while Haberman was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Sean Beaulieu had two singles for Simsbury while teammates Ripley Russell, James Maggiore and Charles Weinbach each had singles.

Seymour 8, Simsbury 5

At Naugatuck

Seymour 401 003 — 8-11-1

Simsbury (9-1) 300 110 — 5-11-2

Section II

At Naugatuck

Monday, July 17

Seymour (D3) 12, Southington (D5) 2

Tuesday, July 18

Simsbury (D6) 12, Seymour 5

Wednesday, July 19

Simsbury 7, Southington 6

Thursday, July 20

Final: Seymour 8, Simsbury 5