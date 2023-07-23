South Windsor blanks Simsbury U11 in state tournament

Pitcher Zach Powers struck out seven and limited Simsbury’s U11 Little League baseball team to just two hits to help South Windsor move into the championship game of the Connecticut U11 state tournament (ages 9-11) with a 3-0 shutout win Saturday night at Scalzi Park in Stamford.

Simsbury (10-2) faces Stamford National Sunday at 7 p.m. at Scalzi Park with the winner advancing to face South Windsor on Monday night in the championship game.

Simsbury hurler Jackson Kosky allowed just three hits and struck out two in 4 2/3 innings of work.

South Windsor took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Lyle Dresser led off the inning with a double, moved to third base on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Zande and scored on Power’s line drive to left field.

Simsbury threatened in the fifth inning loading the bases with one out thanks to an error, a walk to Luke Hansen and a bunt single from Aaron Espinoza. But Powers bore down. He got consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.

A pair of Simsbury errors in the bottom of the fifth inning helped South Windsor score an additional two runs to take a 3-0 lead.

Simsbury’s two hits came from Espinoza and Ben Vincent, who had a double.

LITTLE LEAGUE

U11 state tournament

South Windsor 3, Simsbury 0

At Stamford

Simsbury (10-2) 000 000 — 0-2-3

South Windsor (9-0) 010 02x – 3-3-3

Jackson Kosky, Luke Hansen (5) and Mason Dalene; Zachary Powers and unknown; WP: Powers; LP: Kosky; 2B: Ben Vincent (Sims), Lyle Dresser (SW)

Little League U11 state tournament

Final Four

At Stamford (Scalzi Park)

Friday, July 21

Simsbury 8, Stamford National 5

South Windsor 6, Madison 5

Saturday, July 22

Stamford National 2, Madison 1

South Windsor 3, Simsbury 0

Sunday, July 23

Game 5: South Windsor vs. Simsbury, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Game 6: Final – South Windsor vs. winner game 5, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Game 7: Final – Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 7 p.m., if necessary