Simsbury U10 baseball team wins a pair to move into Section II final

NAUGATUCK, July 19, 2023 – Finian Sullivan’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth helped the Simsbury Little League U10 baseball team beat Southington, 7-6 in Wednesday night’s Section II state tournament game at Peter Foley Field.

The victory puts Simsbury (9-0) in the Section II final against Seymour on Thursday night with the winner advancing to the final four of the state tournament.

With one out and runners on first and second base, Simsbury’s Colin Venhorst singled to right field that scored both runs and tied the game at 6-6. Venhorst went to second base on the throw home. Venhorst scored on Sullivan’s single to win the game for Simsbury.

Aiden Girard was 2-for-3 for Simsbury while teammate Charles Weinbach was 2-for-2. William Haberman had a single and one RBI while Jacob Charpinsky had a double and two RBI. Pitcher Brendan Hodgson earned the win by pitching 5.2 innings, scattering nine hits and striking out five.

On Tuesday night, Simsbury had 17 hits in a dominating 12-5 win over Seymour. Haberman, Hodgson and Sullivan were each 3-for-3 in the victory with Haberman driving in three runs and Sullivan picking up two RBI. Charpinsky had another double.

Sullivan pitched four solid innings of relief to pick up the win.

Simsbury 7, Southington 6

At Naugatuck

Southington 001 104 — 6-11-0

Simsbury (9-0) 400 003 — 7-10-2

Simsbury 12, Seymour 5

At Naugatuck

Seymour 202 001 — 5-11-0

Simsbury (8-0) 333 21x – 12-17-0

Section II

At Naugatuck

Monday, July 17

Seymour (D3) 12, Southington (D5) 2

Tuesday, July 18

Simsbury (D6) 12, Seymour 5

Wednesday, July 19

Simsbury 7, Southington 6

Thursday, July 20

Simsbury vs. Seymour, 6:30 p.m.