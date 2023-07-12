Simsbury gets back on winning track with win over Middletown Legion

The Simsbury American Legion baseball team exploded for four runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat Middletown, 5-1, in a Zone 3 contest at Palmer Field on Wednesday night.

With the win, Simsbury (12-10, 10-9 Zone 3) snapped a three-game losing streak. Post 84 had lost five of their last six games.

Tied at 1-1 in the ninth inning, Cam Denalsky ripped a one-out triple to center field. He gave Simsbury a 2-1 lead when he scored on Nolan Conderino’s RBI single to right field. Conderino scored on Jacob Cohen’s RBI double to center field for a 3-1 lead.

Two more runs scored on a wild pitch and a Middletown error.

Simsbury pitcher Evan Odegard went 7.2 innings, allowing five hits, one run and struck out three. Lucas Gifford picked up the save with 1.1 innings of shutout baseball. James Fagnant was 3-for-5 with a triple and one RBI with Jacob Cohen getting two hits and driving in a run. Nolan Conderino was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Mason Neumann went eight innings for Middletown (12-6), allowing eight hits and striking out four.

Simsbury travels to South Windsor on Thursday night.

Simsbury 5, Middletown 1 (9)

At Palmer Field

Simsbury (10-9) 001 000 004 – 5-11-1

Middletown (12-6) 000 010 000 — 1-6-2

Evan Odegard, Lucas Gifford (8) and Matthew Fagnant; Mason Neumann, Justin Almeida (9) and Ethan Covello; WP: Gifford (3-2); LP: Almeida (5-1); 2B: Covello (M), Nolan Conderino (S), Jacob Cohen (S); 3B: Cam Denalsky (S), James Fagnant (S)