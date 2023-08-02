Connect with us

2023 American Legion baseball Northeast Regional

2023 American Legion baseball
Northeast Regional
At Worcester, Mass. (Fitton Field)
Wednesday, August 2
Game 1: Nashua NH vs. Ellsworth ME, 9:30 a.m.
Game 2: Essex VT vs. Greece NY, 11:30 a.m.
Game 3: West Hartford CT vs. Franklin MA, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Cumberland RI vs. Shrewsbury MA (host), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 3
Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 3, 9:30 a.m. (elimination game)
Game 6: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 4, 11:30 a.m. (elimination game)
Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 3, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 4, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 4
Game 9: Winner game 6 vs. loser game 7, 9:30 a.m. (elimination game)
Game 10: Winner game 5 vs. loser game 8, 4:30 p.m. (elimination game)
Game 11: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 5
Game 12: Winner game 9 vs. loser game 11, 10 a.m. (elimination game)
Game 13: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 11, 1 p.m.
Sunday, August 6
Game 14: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 13, 1 p.m.
Pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. (Tournament Director has further instructions).
Note 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the Bye for Game 14.

