Nashua eliminates West Hartford Legion from Northeast Regional

WORCESTER, Mass., August 3, 2023 – Pitcher Charlie Hale scattered seven hits and struck out eight to help lift the Nashua Post 3 American Legion baseball team to a 5-1 win over West Hartford Thursday in the Northeast Regional tournament at Fitton Field.

Catcher Tyler Redden and shortstop Myles Fournier were each 2-for-3 for West Hartford (24-7) but state champion Post 96 made two crucial infield errors that boosted Nashua.

West Hartford had an early 1-0 lead but two errors in the third helped Nashua grab a 3-1 lead. That’s all that Hale and Post 3 would need to eliminate West Hartford, which was making their first Northeast Regional appearance since 1973.

West Hartford led 1-0 after Redden doubled in the first inning, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Declan McCann’s single. Post 96 scored just two runs in their two games despite getting a total of 15 hits.

Nashua put runners on first and second base after a pair of one-out singles from Travis LaFontaine and Luke Anderson. One run scored on an error by the third baseman and another came in on a second error on the shortstop for a 3-1 lead.

Nashua added a run in the fourth inning on a one-out single by Isaiah Headquist and scored in the seventh on a two-out double from Anderson.

Nashua, N.H. 5, West Hartford 1

At Worcester, Mass.

Nashua 003 100 1 — 5-7-0

West Hartford (24-7) 100 000 0 — 1-7-2

Charles Hale, Zachery Lussier (7) and Jordan Delude; James Berry, Jack Sauer (4) and Tyler Redden; WP: Hale; LP: Berry; 2B: Tyler Redden (WH), Luke Anderson (N)

