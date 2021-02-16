Avon girls earn first-ever win over New Britain since joining CCC

AVON, Feb. 16, 2021 – Sophie Mango scored 10 points and Jocee Powers added nine as the Avon High girls basketball team earned their second win of the season with a 38-31 victory over New Britain in CCC Region B action on Tuesday night.

Maya Slisz had 14 points for the Golden Hurricanes, who slip to 1-2 on the season. It was Avon’s first game against New Britain since the Falcons joined the Central Connecticut Conference in 2015.

The Falcons return to action on Friday when they travel to Lewis Mills in Burlington for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Avon 38, New Britain 31

At Avon

New Britain (31) Maya Slisz 4-4-14, Adrianna Falenza 1-1-3, Kaylie Lee 0-0-0, Jamily Carter 2-2-6, Kaylee Cahill 0-0-0, Layla Mejia 2-0-5, Maya Kelly 1-1-3. Totals 10-8

Avon (38) Jocee Powers 4-1-9, Sophie Mango 4-2-10, Lindsay Arigoni 2-0-6, Ashley Blackmore 2-0-4, Adi Standish 1-0-2, Jordyn Platz 0-0-0, Erin Geary 2-1-5, Katelyn Wankier 1-0-2, Mya Hall 0-0-0, Gianna Godbout 0-0-0. Totals 16-4

Avon (2-1) 13 8 8 7 – 38

New Britain (1-2) 8 5 6 12 — 31

Three-point goals: Slisz (NB) 2, Mejia (NB), Arigoni (A) 2

Watch the game online at Avon’s YouTube page.