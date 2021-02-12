Balanced effort leads Suffield past Canton; Farmington tops Avon girls

SUFFIELD, Feb. 12, 2021 – Three players scored in double figures led by Ava Mills with a game-high 20 points as the Suffield High girls basketball team beat defending league champion Canton, 57-37 on Friday night in NCCC West action.

Mills also had 13 steals as Suffield (1-0) earned their most lopsided win over the Warriors since in nine seasons. The 20-point margin of victory was the largest over the Warriors since a 26-point win in the 2012 season.

Hailee Mailloux had 14 points for Suffield while Carly Matthews added 10 points. It was Suffield’s first win over Canton since 2017.

Canton (1-1) was led by Jenna Cuniowski with 16 points while Paige Brown added 12 points. The Warriors return to action on Friday, Feb. 19 when they host Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on Canton’s page on the NFHS network.

Suffield 57, Canton 37

At Suffield

Canton (37) Sophia Mates 2-0-4, Jenna Cuniowski 7-2-16, Paige Brown 5-0-12, Camille Kashnig 0-0-0, Allison Bronson 1-0-2, Sophia Stamos 1-0-3. Totals 16-2

Suffield (57) Ava Mills 9-2-20, Jordan Dion 1-0-3, Hailee Mailloux 7-0-14, Carly Matthews 5-0-10, Emma Sheldon 1-0-3, Taylor Webber 1-1-3, Cami Bosco 1-0-2, Ava Toomey 1-0-2. Totals 26-3

Canton (1-1) 9 8 8 12 – 37

Suffield (1-0) 21 12 12 12 — 57

Three-point goals: Brown (Ca) 2, Stamos (Ca), Dion (S), Sheldon (S)

Farmington 50, Avon 25

FARMINGTON, Feb. 12, 2021 – Emma Novajasky had a game-high 22 points to lead the Farmington High girls basketball team to a 50-25 victory over Avon in Central Connecticut Conference Region B action on Friday night. Avon (1-1) was led by Sophie Mango with five points.

The Indians continued their recent mastery of the Falcons with their 11th win in the last 12 games since the series resumed yearly in 2015.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they host New Britain (1-1) at 6 p.m. at the high school. The game will be streamed over Avon’s You Tube channel.

Farmington 50, Avon 25

At Farmington

Avon (25) Sophie Mango 2-1-5, Katelyn Wankder 1-1-3, Erin Geary 0-1-1, Lindsay Arigoni 1-1-4, Jolee Powers 0-2-2, Ashley Blackmore 1-0-3, Adi Standish 1-1-3, Mya Hall 1-0-2. Totals 8-7

Farmington (50) Reyshma Palanivel 2-0-4, Abby Berttolette 0-1-1, Emma Novajasky 11-0-22, Sarah Berolette 3-1-7, Anna Loughman 2-0-4, Ali Godfrey 3-2-8, Brooke Jones 1-2-4. Totals 22-6

Avon (1-1) 7 8 6 4 — 25

Farmington (1-1) 17 9 14 10 – 50

Three-point goals: Blackmore (A)