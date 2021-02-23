Canton girls get back on winning track with victory over HMTCA

CANTON, Feb. 23, 2021 – The Canton High girls basketball team had Senior Night to honor their four seniors and got back on the winning track with a 50-22 victory over Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) Tuesday night in NCCC West action.

Seniors Paige Brown and Sophia Stamos each had career-high efforts in the win. Brown scored 15 points, including four 3-point shots while Stamos scored 10 points. Seniors Camille Kashing and Allison Bronson were also honored.

“The four seniors did an outstanding job,” Canton coach Brian Medeiros said. “They’ve grown so much over the last four years and it was a great opportunity to honor them this evening.”

Avery Brown added 11 points for Canton, which improves to 2-1 on the season.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday night when they host Granby (1-2) beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on the NFHS network. Look for the Canton High channel.

Canton 50, HMTCA 22

At Canton

Canton (50) Allison Bronson 0-0-0, Paige Brown 5 1-2 15, Sophia Stamos 4-0-10, Camille Kashnig 1 2-6 4, Avery Brown 3 4-4 11, Gaba DelSanto 4-0-8, Sam Yankee 1-0-2, Allison Bronson 0-0-0 Totals: 18 7-12 50

HMTCA (22) Sara Crowell 1-0-3, Cyoni I 2 1-2 5, Michelle Sharp 3-0-6, Nyasia Pitts 2-0-5, Krystal Albert 1 1-4 3. Totals: 9 2-6 22

HMTCA (0-4) 3 5 6 8 — 22

Canton (2-1) 9 15 12 16 — 50

Three-point goals: Crowell (H), Brown (Ca) 4, Stamos (Ca) 2, A. Brown (Ca)