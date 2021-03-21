Avon indoor track team completes season with meet in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, March 20, 2021 – The indoor track and field season at Avon High came to end on Saturday under beautiful blue skies and warm sunshine on a splendid March afternoon.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, practices didn’t begin until mid-January and indoor events were not allowed through March 1. Schools were encouraged to begin hosting dual meet events outside – if the weather allowed – in March.

The Falcons’ indoor season in 2021 consisted of two meets – one against Farmington a week ago and Saturday’s event in Southington. No team scores were kept at either event.

The trend of gradual and consistent improvement continued Saturday as the Falcon athletes saw numerous personal bests, several times that would have been good enough to qualify for a CIAC indoor track championship meet and one new school record.

In the sprint events, Wren Worth had the standout day on the team, coming in second in the 55 hurdles with a state qualifying time of 10.21. She also had a leap in the long jump that would earned a bid to the state meet.

In the distance events, Carver Morgan won both the 3,200 and 600 meter events, running state qualifying times in both. Nick Alphonso had a nice time in the 3,200 meters of 10:10 that would have earned him an entry into the CCC outdoor track meet. Morgan won the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:56.

Marenn Ek also had a strong day, running state qualifying times in the 3,200 and 1,000 meters while Sara Trautman earned her first win as a member of Falcons, winning the 600 meters.

The standout performer of the day was Jack Grady with a state qualifying performance in the long jump, a second place finish in the 300 meters that was close to a state qualifying time and a new indoor school record in the high jump. Grady leaped 6-feet to get his name on the record book outside the school cafeteria.

Practice for the spring season begins on Monday with the first competition of the season set for April 13 at Hall. The first home meet at the new track and field complex will be April 20 against Northwest Catholic. The pandemic wiped out the entire spring schedule a year ago, which would have been Avon’s first year at the new facility.