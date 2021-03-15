Avon’s Jack Martin races to quick win in 600 and a top 10 ranking

AVON, March 13, 2021 – Organizers for the 2021 Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational were looking for another runner for the one-mile race when they connected with Brian Martin, the father of Avon High junior Jack Martin, who won the one mile at last March’s New England championships in Boston.

Training for the indoor track season has been limited this winter by the weather since there are few opportunities to run inside due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

But Brian Martin suggested to the race organizers that his son might work out well in the 600 meters. The meet organizers were surprised but provided Jack Martin a spot in the field at the meet on Staten Island in New York.

Martin took the lead in the 600 meters on the bell lap from Edward Kelly, a senior from Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, N.J., and pulled away for a lead.

Kelly closed but Martin was able to maintain his lead to earn a win in the 600 meters with a time of 1:22.38. Kelly, who was fourth at the recent Adidas Indoor Nationals in the 400 meters, finished second behind Martin with a time of 1:23.10. The Adidas meet was held on February 28 in Virginia Beach, Va.

According to MileSplitUSA, Martin’s time is the No. 6 fastest indoor time in the country in the 600 meters this winter for high school boys. Martin ran unattached at the event, not representing any club or team.

The Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational is hosted by the Catholic High Schools Athletic Association for athletes in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. It provides an opportunity for local athletes to chase personal bests while maintaining relevant COVID-19 protocols.

Athletes, coaches and officials were required to wear masks at all times while inside the facility. No parents or spectators were allowed in the building.