Balanced effort leads Warriors to sixth win of season

HARTFORD, March 10, 2021 – Jenna Cuniowski had a game-high 11 points and Sophia Stamos tied a career-high with 10 points to lead the Canton High girls basketball team to a 52-33 win over Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

“We got off to a slow start but some key contributions by Avery Brown and Jenna Cuniowski, who combined for 10 first quarter points, got us going and we never looked back,” Canton High coach Brian Medeiros said. “Seven players scored (for Canton) in the 2nd quarter and our defense only allowed six points, which allowed us to break the game open.”

Avery Brown scored seven points for the Warriors (6-3) while Paige Brown and Sophia Mates had six points each.

“It was great to see so many contribute in today’s game,” Medeiros said. “The girls did a nice job of playing together on both sides of the floor.”

Canton returns to action on Friday when they return to Hartford to face HMTCA for a third time this season. With SMSA deciding to form a co-op basketball team with Bulkeley this winter, there are just five teams in the western half of the NCCC instead of six.

The Warriors have 12 games scheduled in this pandemic-shortened season and will play HMTCA and Windsor Locks three times. Canton plays Suffield, Granby and East Granby twice.

Canton 52, HMTCA 33

At Hartford

Canton (52) Jenna Cuniowski 5 1-1 11, Sophia Stamos 4-0-10, Avery Brown 3-0-7, Paige Brown 2 1-1 6, Sophia Mates 2 2-5 6, Gaba DelSanto 2-0-4, Allison Bronson 1-0-2, Sam Yanke 1-0-2, Avery Miller 1-0-2, Ashelyn Cebollero 1-0-2, Camille Kashnig 0-0-0, Hayley Keen 0-0-0, Alexia Moore 0-0-0, Totals: 22 4-7 52

HMTCA (33) Nyasia Pitts 2 1-2 7, Sara Crowell 3-0-9, Cyani Irizarry 3-0-6, Raeygan Chaney 4-0-11, Totals: 12 1-4 33

Canton (6-3) 13 20 8 11 – 52

HMTCA (0-9) 8 6 10 9 – 33

Three-point goals: Stamos (Ca) 2, A. Brown (Ca), P. Brown (Ca), Pitts (H) 2, Crowell (H) 3, Chaney (H) 3

2021 NCCC West

Team Record Suffield 8-1 Windsor Locks 7-2 Canton 6-3 Granby 4-5 East Granby 2-7 HMTCA 0-9