Simsbury tops Lions for 9th straight win; Farmington dominates Avon

SIMSBURY, March 11, 2021 – Lauren Sabia had a game-high 12 points while Mary McElroy had 11 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and had six assists to lead the Simsbury High girls basketball team to a 52-27 win over Northwest Catholic on Thursday night in CCC Region A action.

The Trojans (9-1) captured their ninth straight game and kept a half-game lead over Windsor for first place in CCC Region A. It’s the longest win streak for Simsbury since they won 18 straight to open the 2017-18 campaign.

Simsbury’s Katie Perlitz had seven points and seven steals while freshman Oliva Jarvis had a career-high eight points and pulled down eight rebounds, too.

After giving up nine points in the first quarter, Simsbury allowed just 18 points for the final three quarters.

Simsbury hosts their final regular season home game on Monday when they host Hartford Public beginning at 5 p.m.

Simsbury 52, N.W. Catholic 27

At Simsbury

Northwest Catholic (27) Maeve Rushin 2 0 4, Taylor Popella 0 2 2, Abby Hubert 1 0 2, Morgan Murphy 1 0 3, Brianna LeBrun 4 1 9, Brooke Popella 2 1 5, Trinity Cruz 1 0 2. Totals 11 4 27

Simsbury (52) Mary McElroy 5 1 11, Sammy Lombardi 1 0 3, Katie Perlitz 3 0 7, Lauren Sabia 5 0 12, Ellie McElroy 1 1 3, Olivia Jarvis 4 0 8, Amelia Rodger 1 0 2, Faye Kaplinski 1 0 2, Amanda Gallagher 1 2 4. Totals 22 4 52

Northwest Catholic (2-8) 9 6 9 3 — 27

Simsbury (9-1) 11 13 13 15 — 52

Three-point goals: Murphy (NW), Lombardi (S), Perlitz (S), Sabia (S) 2

2021 CCC Region A standings

Teams Record Simsbury 9-1 Windsor 8-1 Conard 6-3 Enfield 5-4 Hall 5-5 Hartford Public 2-8 NW Catholic 2-8 Bloomfield 0-10

Farmington 62, Avon 20

AVON, March 11, 2021 – Emma Novajasky had a game-high 20 points to lead the Farmington High girls basketball team to a 62-20 win in CCC Region B action over Avon on Thursday night. Daria Fournier added 14 points for the Indians (7-2).

Avon (3-7) was led by Erin Geary with five points and Ashley Blackmore with four points. The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter before the visiting Indians outscored Avon by 17 points in the second quarter to seize command of the contest.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they visit Southington at 6 p.m.

Farmington 62, Avon 20

At Avon

Farmington (62) Daria Fournier 6-0-14; Sabrina Krause 0-0-0; Reyshma Palanivel 0-0-0; Abby Bertolette 0-0-0; Liz Nevi 1-0-2; Emma Serkosky 1-0-2; Emma Novajasky 9-1-20; Sarah Bertolette 1-0-2; Anna Loughman 2-0-4; Ali Godfrey 3-0-6; Mia Nanos 1-0-3; Brooke Jones 2-0-4; Avery Anderson 2-1-5; Karishma Palanivel 0-0-0. Totals 28-1

Avon (20) Jocee Powers 1-0-2; Sophie Mango 1-0-2; Jordyn Platz 0-0-0; Macy Gill 0-0-0; Ashley Blackmore 2-0-4; Erin Geary 2-0-5; Katelyn Wankier 0-2-2; Adi Standish 1-1-3; Mya Hall 0-0-0; Gianna Godbout 0-0-0; Sophia DiBella 1-0-2. Totals 8-3

Farmington (7-2) 7 19 23 13 — 62

Avon (3-7) 7 2 6 5 — 20

Three-point goals: Fournier (F) 2, Novajasky (F), Nanos (F), Geary (A)

2021 CCC Region B standings

Teams Record Farmington 7-2 Southington 7-2 Plainville 7-2 Bristol Eastern 7-2 New Britain 3-6 Avon 3-7 Lewis Mills 1-9 Bristol Central 1-9