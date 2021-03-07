Howard gets first goal of season as Newington co-op remains undefeated

NEWINGTON, March 6 – Evan Howard, the defenseman from Canton, got his first goal of the season while Braeden Humphrey and Sam Davies each had a goal and two assists as the Newington co-op ice hockey team beat the Enfield co-op squad, 5-1 on Saturday in a CCC South match at Newington Arena.

Newington had goals from five different players and goalie Andrew Fogarty made 22 saves to help keep the Blue and Gold undefeated (6-0-1, 6-0-1 CCC South) and in first place in the conference.

Harrison Ranger and Kilian Ranger also scored for Newington while Sam Hedlund had an assist and Joey Petronio added two assists.

Logan Santy had the goal for the Enfield co-op (2-3, 2-3) that includes players from East Granby and Stafford.

Newington returns to action on Thursday when they visit the Suffield/Windsor Locks/Granby co-op program at 2:50 p.m. at Enfield Twin Rinks.

Newington had four regular season games remaining on the schedule. The post-season experience in the CCC South will include a pair of tournaments. The top six teams in the CCC South will face off in a double-elimination tournament to determine the CCC South champion. The top two seeds will get a first round bye.

Teams ranked from No. 7-10 will engage in a round-robin tournament with two games each.

There is no CIAC state tournament this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newington co-op 5, Enfield co-op 1

At Newington

Enfield (2-3) 0 1 0 — 1

Newington (6-0-1) 2 1 2 — 5

Goals: Sam Davies (N), Evan Howard (H), Harrison Ranger (N), Kilian Ranger (N), Braeden Humphrey (N), Logan Sanry (En), Assists: Joey Petronio (N) 2, Sam Hedlund (N), Davies 2, Humphrey 2, Kyle Cox (En), Logan Humiston (En); Saves: Andrew Fogarty (N) 22, Nick Gonzalez (En) 28

CCC South standings

Team Lg. Pts. Overall Other schools in co-op Newington co-op 6-0-1 13 6-0-1 Canton, Berlin, Manchester, Cromwell Wethersfield 4-0-1 9 4-0-1 Hall/Southington 3-1-1 7 3-1-1 Tri-Town 3-2 6 3-2 Enfield co-op 2-3 4 2-3 East Granby, Stafford Conard 2-4 4 3-4 Suffield co-op 1-1-1 3 2-1-1 Granby, Windsor Locks Rocky Hill co-op 1-4 2 1-4 Middletown, Plainville, H-Killingworth E.O. Smith co-op 1-4 2 1-5 Tolland/Windham Northeastern co-op 0-5 0 0-6 Rockville, Bolton, RHAM, Coventry